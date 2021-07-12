Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important August 30 Deadline In Securities Class Action - REKR, NVMM

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR, NVMM) between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Rekor securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Rekor class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2112.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor's automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") related business are outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, among other things, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR and UVED related business prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Rekor class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2112.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-rekor-systems-inc-fka-novume-solutions-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-august-30-deadline-in-securities-class-action--rekr-nvmm-301331966.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Rekr#Rekor Systems#Novume Solutions Inc#Nvmm#Rekr#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Uved#Linkedin#Twitter#Lrb 866 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Facebook
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) ("CCIV") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ATVI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Activision Blizzard may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srac.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering"). Coinbase investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, FCCY, RBNC, GPX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., et al., (Case No. 21-5943) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against CorMedix Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or "the Company") (CRMD) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Piedmont Lithium F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Piedmont investors have until September 21, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - LOTZ

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit charges CarLotz and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit ( Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906) was commenced on July 8, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams. A similar lawsuit, Widuck v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-06191, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on, July 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ALPAU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable and will trade on the Nasdaq. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ALPA" and "ALPAW," respectively.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Medallia, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or the "Company") (MDLA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash for each share of Medallia common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.4 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (" Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged To Participate In Class Action - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering ("IPO") even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi's IPO, China banned DiDi's app from the country's app stores causing its share price to decline.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global Inc. - COIN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: COIN), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its April 2021 Direct Offering (the "Offering"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase" or the "Company"), certain Coinbase directors and officers, and each of the venture capital firms that benefitted from Coinbase's April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering"), alleging violations of §§11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. If you purchased Coinbase common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (PLL) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings Limited - BLCT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BlueCity investors under the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - FREQ

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (FREQ) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 21-cv-11040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency's common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). This action brings claims against Defendants Frequency and the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), David L. Lucchino ("Lucchino"), and seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Exchange Act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy