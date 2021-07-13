Football-sized goldfish found in Burnsville lake, prompting plea not to dump pets
The discovery of football-sized goldfish in a Burnsville lake has officials pleading with pet owners to stop dumping their unwanted fish into local waterways. Burnsville officials found 10 fish, some a foot long, in Keller Lake earlier this month while surveying the fish population as part of a water quality project. On Monday, a second trip yielded 18 more fish, some 18 inches long and estimated to weigh about 4 pounds.www.startribune.com
