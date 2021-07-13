Cancel
IDG Insider Pro And Computerworld Name Enova To 2021 List Of 100 Best Places To Work In IT

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld have once again recognized Enova International as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Employee responses from IT Team members coupled with company data ranked Enova ninth among midsize organizations and tenth overall for career development. This marks nine consecutive years that Enova has been named to the list, a recognition of the company's efforts to invest in the growth and success of its talented team members.

Enova has continued to cultivate a culture of growth and appreciation through career development, training, benefits, diversity and community efforts.

"Being named one of the top 100 places to work in IT for nine consecutive years recognizes our continued efforts to create an awesome place to work for our team members," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. "Enova's mission is to help hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit through world-class analytics and technology. Our team members love the challenging work and interesting problems to tackle that come with being an AI and machine learning-driven company."

Enova's commitment to invest in its talented team members encourages leaders to foster an environment where people can stretch themselves and advance their careers. The Baseline training program begins on day one and onboards all new hires with the fundamentals to thrive in their new roles. Ongoing learning and development is supported by weekly Tech Talks and a Tech Exchange Program that empowers team members to spend a month on a different team in order to diversify their skillset.

Growth and continuing education opportunities include tuition reimbursement, functional skill training courses, virtual remote training during COVID-19, on-demand coaching office hours, shadowing opportunities and a mentoring program. When the time comes to rest and recharge, Enova offers a sabbatical program, volunteering opportunities and Summer Hours.

A diverse and inclusive workforce is key to Enova's success. Enova's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council consists of seven affinity groups showcasing the unique backgrounds and perspectives of Enova employees and providing opportunities to feel a true sense of community at Enova. The organization's pledge to diversify tech extends outside Enova — Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance tech professionals from all backgrounds. In addition, Enova donated $250,000 to local organizations working to eliminate racial injustice in 2020.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments — while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on IDGinsiderpro.com . Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/ .

About Enova InternationalEnova International (ENVA) - Get Report is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com .

About Insider ProInsider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available. at www.idg.com.

Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesITFollow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorldFollow Computerworld on LinkedIn

About ComputerworldComputerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website ( www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesITFollow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorldFollow Computerworld on LinkedInFollow Computerworld on Facebook

About the Best Places to Work in IT listThe Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idg-insider-pro-and-computerworld-name-enova-to-2021-list-of-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-301332019.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

