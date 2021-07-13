Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Irrigation Timers And Controllers Market - Product, Application, And Geography - Forecast And Analysis | 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the irrigation timers and controllers market size is expected to reach a value of USD 609.37 million during 2021-2025 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.62%?

This research study by Technavio helps in a deep understanding of the irrigation timers and controllers market underlying forces driving the market growth and current and potential target customers across segmentations. According to our comprehensive survey, factors such as innovation in product functionality and features are projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.

Ask For Our Sample Report for insights on the latest trends and challenges that will have an immense reaching effect on the market growth.

Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market: Key Highlights

  • Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segments
  • Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Vendors and Competitive Analysis
  • Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market - Region Opportunities 2021-2025
  • Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Insights by Product
  • Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Drivers & Trends

Buy Our Irrigation Trimers and Controller Market Report Now!

Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2021-2025: Methodology AnalysisThe data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -

  • Primary & Secondary Sources
  • Data Synthesis & Data Validation
  • Qualitative & Quantitively Reports

Explore more about the global trends impacting the future of market research & Download a free sample!

COVID-19 Impact on the Irrigation Timers and Controllers MarketThis Technavio report analyzes includes the short-term & long terms impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment of the Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the market is expected to have negative & inferior growth. The industry is expected to have a mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market - 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market report has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape along with market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, the market size by application, vendor analysis, and geographical landscape.

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Smart controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Basic controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bermad CS Ltd.
  • Holman Industries
  • Hunter Industries Inc.
  • K-Rain Manufacturing
  • Lindsay Corp.
  • Nelson Irrigation Corp.
  • Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV
  • Rain Bird Corp.
  • The Toro Co.
  • Valmont Industries Inc.

Want a Customized report?We understand your need and to meet our client's requirements we are happy to customize the report to cater to you the best. Please connect with our team media@technavio.com to get a report that suits your requirements. You can also get in touch by reaching us at www.technavio.com/

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report : https://www.technavio.com/report/irrigation-timers-and-controllers-market-industry-analysis Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavio Twitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irrigation-timers-and-controllers-market---product-application-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis--2021-2025--technavio-301328784.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Market#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Application Customer#Bermad Cs Ltd#Nelson Irrigation Corp#Orbia Advance Corp#The Toro Co#Valmont Industries Inc#Us Research#About Us Technavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market To Grow By $ 8.75 Bn During 2021-2025 | Key Drivers And Market Forecasts | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

The non-photo personalized gifts market is set to grow by USD 8.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio's reports offer in-depth market insights that...
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Canine Influenza Testing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis , By Product, Application, Distribution ChannelAnd Regional Forecast 2021-2027

"The Canine Influenza Testing Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Canine Influenza Testing in...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Residue Testing Market, Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook| Western Market Research

Residue Testing Market report offers a deep analysis of the Market Research Industry. It demonstrates a rapid summary of industry data and a key enumerate of the market. The report highlights well-known performers from the Residue Testing Market beside contribution to the market vocation progress within the estimated time. Western Market Research Report covers recent improvements while predicting the expansion of the players of the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Critical Care Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 1.83 Billion During 2021-2025| Insights On COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical care diagnostics market in the Health Care Supplies industry is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the critical care diagnostics market will progress at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 108.21 million is expected in the stand-up paddleboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stand-up paddleboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Kanban Software Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | LeanKit, Kanbanize, One2Team

The study of MR Accuracy Reports presents a comprehensive overview of the global Kanban Software market. market and delves into discussing the growth drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities. It provides an executive level blueprint on the market, with key focus on evaluating the market trends exhibited in the emerging regional markets. This is the updated report in this month and coherent chapter-wise format. the report presents the historical data and statistics of the market and evaluates how the demand and supply trends have impacted the global Kanban Software market dynamics. This is the best report to know the current and future market.
Industrycoleofduty.com

EPharmacy MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION, TYPES, END-USER, REGIONAL ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2020 TO 2025

Research report on global EPharmacy market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global EPharmacy market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical EPharmacy Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain EPharmacy market sustainability.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Air & Gas Compressor Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

Global Air & Gas Compressor Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Air & Gas Compressor Market”.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Exosomes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

Exosomes Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Exosomes market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market Growth Analysis In Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 800.95 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the controlled-release fertilizer market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Audit Software Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025 |Covid-19 Recovery

Scope of Audit Software market report: future supply-demand scenarios, high-growth opportunities, changing market trends, revenue potential of industry segment, company profiles, and Covid-19 impact. The latest Audit Software market report is a rich resource of top line data and analysis of factors driving the growth of this business sphere. It...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM)...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Aerospace & Defensewestfieldvoice.com

Aircraft Manufacturing Market  Segmented By Type, Application, Technology and Geography  Growth, Trends & Forecast (2021  2025)| Lockheed Martin Corporation

The report encompasses all the major influential factors altering the Aircraft Manufacturing Market growth in the present scenario as well as expected to affect the growth in future based on current patterns. It consists of a series of the globally relevant factors including the geographic and political perspective thereby providing a well-documented market review.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global 5G Communication Materials Market and Regional Analysis by Leading Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2025

“The global 5G Communication Materials market report delivers industry sales, share, geographic growth, cost, and revenue analysis are all used to analyze the segments in the global ‘keyword’ market study. Area, entity, and application/types are the three parts of the study. Then there’s capacity and production analysis, which examines marketing price trends as well as production value, capacity, and productivity on a global scale. It also contains data on market demand, potential industry production, market size, market competition, major market players, and an industry outlook for the coming years. The report covers the geographic reach of the market as well as the current state of many market players in the ‘keyword’ Market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Identity Theft Protection Services Market 2021 Overview by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025

The report encompasses all the major influential factors altering the Identity Theft Protection Services Market growth in the present scenario as well as expected to affect the growth in future based on current patterns. It consists of a series of the globally relevant factors including the geographic and political perspective thereby providing a well-documented market review.

Comments / 0

Community Policy