LOUIS XIII Introduces The Ultra-Rare Red Decanter N°XIII To The World's Most Exclusive Nightclubs

PARIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 200 N ° XIII red decanters available worldwide, the rare N ° XIII experience is limited to one decanter per club per night: only 0.0000038361% of people worldwide will have the chance to experience N°XIII

For the press page, click here

STRICTLY LIMITED

LOUIS XIII cognac is the result of the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters, blending the finest eaux-de-vie using grapes grown exclusively in Grande Champagne. It is essential for LOUIS XIII to be experienced as a ritual, drop by drop, to reveal a prolonged and evolving expression of flavour, in a single moment of excellence. Customers who want to try their luck by ordering one of the N°XIII Experiences can log on LOUIS XIII Society* or directly through the selected nightclubs. A LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador will contact each of them to organise this unique adventure.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8918451-louis-xiii-introduces-ultra-rare-red-decanter-no-xiii/

EXTEND TIME WITH A SPECIAL RITUAL

Time is the raw material of LOUIS XIII, and N°XIII allows us to explore a whole new expression of time. Nightlife is captured and amplified by the N°XIII tasting ritual: a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. LOUIS XIII is served using a pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop-by-drop service ritual.

CRAFTED DECANTER BY HAND

LOUIS XIII has collaborated with Saint-Louis, to create the N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses; their vibrant red hue can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Its shared passion for tradition, savoir-faire and innovation comes to life into those rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck. Following a N°XIII tasting ritual, the client may leave the nightclub with his N°XIII decanter (if the rules of the Club and regulations and laws of the country allow it) as a treasured souvenir of the most memorable of nights. The NFC-enabled stopper grants the owner exclusive access to the LOUIS XIII Society and all its membership benefits.

LOUIS XIII N°XIII recommended selling price on demand, available only in nightclubs.

*The LOUIS XIII Society is a private members club for owners of LOUIS XIII Cognac decanters.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777273/LOUIS_XIII__Cognac_Logo.jpg Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571882/LOUIS_XIII_Decanter.mp4 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571873/LOUIS_XIII_Decanter.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louis-xiii-introduces-the-ultrarare-red-decanter-nxiii-to-the-worlds-most-exclusive-nightclubs-301331645.html

SOURCE LOUIS XIII COGNAC

