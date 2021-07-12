Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AIO Contracting Says Manufacturing Skills Will Stop The Engineering Labour Shortage

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has found a general shortage of sheet metal trades workers and a regional shortage of structural steel and welding trades workers. There were also shortages within the construction trades cluster. Reports from two consecutive years found a labour market shortage of qualified plumbers, preceded by three years of identified recruitment difficulties.

When considering engineering labour hire, Melbourne companies may no longer find the skilled workers required. The common wisdom of learning to manufacture what you don't have does not seem to apply in a context where quality trades have been lost. AIO says one approach is to start with people and to manufacture their skills so that they can fill the manufacturing and trade jobs of the future.

Companies like AIO are taking a multi-faceted approach to the skills shortage. In addition to acting as an engineering labour hire agency , Melbourne businesses can turn to AIO for recruitment and training services.

By committing to providing quality, end to end workforce solutions for the engineering, construction, fabrication, manufacturing, and maintenance industries, AIO is tackling the Victorian skills shortage head-on.

With ongoing recruitment drives for sheet metal workers in metropolitan Melbourne and MIG welders in regional areas, AIO aims to position itself amongst the engineering recruitment agencies Melbourne organisations can rely on to fill the current skills shortage and the jobs of the future.

Workers will fill these roles once they have the necessary skills. The Department of Education, Skills and Employment report on sheet metal trades workers found that there were many cases where employers found qualified applicants, but few suitable applicants. With 86% of qualified applicants considered unsuitable, employers reported that they faced challenges filling vacancies with suitable workers and many resorted to undertaking multiple recruitment rounds.

To undertake successful engineering recruitment, Melbourne businesses should look for labour hire and recruitment agencies who carefully screen for suitable qualifications and the interpersonal skills and work ethic that employers are searching for.

AIO undertakes comprehensive candidate screening, so that Victorian companies can experience a hassle-free labour and recruitment process.

aio.png AIO AIO

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aio-contracting-says-manufacturing-skills-will-stop-the-engineering-labour-shortage-301331288.html

SOURCE AIO Contracting

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Aio#Interpersonal Skills#Skills And Employment#Victorian#Mig#Aio Aio View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyThe Next Web

Stop spending cash on giving workers skills that’ll be useless in a decade

“This government is obsessed with skilling up our population,” said Boris Johnson in his recent speech on “leveling up”. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty about exactly what the UK prime minister’s plan to level up the regions will involve, but manufacturing and skills seem close to the heart of it.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Pratt Pitches Spare Engine Surplus For F135 Shortage Fix

A near-term solution for the engine shortage grounding 15% of the U.S. Air Force fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35As may be to simply buy more spares, a Pratt & Whitney executive said July 27. The proposal by Jennifer Latka, Pratt’s vice president for the F135 engine program, reflects a seemingly...
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AIO Contracting Putting Apprentices And Businesses On The Path To Success

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young workers supply the future workforce, helping businesses large and small to grow and thrive. The management team at engineering labour hire agency Melbourne-wide, AIO Contracting, firmly believes in the opportunities that apprenticeships can provide. Many members of the AIO team have benefitted from apprenticeships and are committed to providing these same opportunities for future generations.
Engineeringtheiet.org

The future manufacturing engineer - ready to embrace major change?

In late 2020, the IMechE and the IET came together to discuss what the future manufacturing engineer might possibly look like. What are the key skills that engineers will need to survive and thrive?. Expert volunteers from the respective IMechE and IET manufacturing panels worked together to produce a survey...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

MDHI contracts with new composite manufacturers

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 3 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) signed new contracts with Unitech Composites and ACT Aerospace to improve production and spare parts availability for the MD 902, MD 520N, and MD 600N aircraft. “MD is on a mission to deliver on our promises to customers, including...
Economymitechnews.com

Study: Insights On Retaining High-Potential, Skilled Workers In Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Manufacturing Institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research partnered with the American Psychological Association to examine best practices for worker retention among manufacturers and explore the factors that affect retention. Featuring both leadership and worker perspectives, the Manufacturing Engagement and Retention Study analyzed why manufacturing workers stay with their employers and what contributes to that decision.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
Georgia StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Engineered Belts Manufacturer Expands Its U.S. Business in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Megadyne Group has revealed plans to relocate its U.S. engineered...
Clackamas, ORnutraingredients-usa.com

Contract manufacturer sets up bonus program for workers as it nears milestone

Contract manufacturer Health Wright Products is seeking to get ahead of the developing labor shortage by promising employees hefty bonuses as the company meets an important revenue target. Privately held HWP, based in Clackamas, OR, claims to be the largest manufacturer of encapsulated dietary supplements in the United States. This...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PrimeKey, Gold Standard For Digital Security In Electric Vehicles, Sponsors Hansen Motorsport

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, a leading open-source identity and digital signing solutions company, today announced it will sponsor Hansen Motorsport during the 2021 rallycross season, advancing visibility and its leadership in public key identity (PKI) technology for electric vehicles (EVs). PKI technology enables automotive manufacturers to establish trusted signature, encryption, and identity between a driver and a car's systems. PrimeKey's PKI technology is currently installed on over 900,000 EVs today; five of the top EV-only manufacturers in the world deploy PrimeKey solutions to protect their cars.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output dips as chip shortage weighs on motor vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Output at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in June as motor vehicle production dropped amid an unrelenting global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output dipped 0.1% last month after accelerating 0.9% in May, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output climbing 0.2% in...
JobsCoeur d'Alene Press

Tackle that staffing shortage: Develop skilled workers in-house

Can’t find workers? You’re not alone. Job openings hit record highs the last three months, with 9.2 million unfilled jobs in May nationwide. Idaho is currently hovering around 3 percent unemployment and Washington state is around 5 percent. Businesses are being forced to reduce hours and turn down work since they don’t have the employees they need.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Consolidated Engineering Company, A Leading Industrial Furnace Manufacturer, Launches New Website

KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. With over 60 years as a leading manufacturer of industrial furnaces, CEC is the go-to worldwide for heat treatment products. Demand for these complex products and the expertise to create them is ever-increasing, and with that came the need for an enhanced website presence. This month, CEC has unveiled a brand new website that better reflects the impressive qualities of their products, as well as highlights the various aftermarket services CEC provides.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Petrofac Signs Contract For Halliburton DecisionSpace® 365

Halliburton Company (HAL) - Get Report today announced it signed a contract with Petrofac, an international service provider to the energy industry, to adopt Digital Well Program ®, a DecisionSpace ® 365 cloud application to automate drilling, completions, and engineering processes. Powered by the iEnergy ® Hybrid Cloud, the Digital...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

IBio Reports Successful Preclinical Immunization Studies With Next-Gen Nucleocapsid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

BRYAN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that preclinical studies of IBIO-202, its subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein ("N protein") of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

China Triggers $1 Trillion Market Meltdown, And It’s Just Getting Started

The first real crisis of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tenure was in the summer of 2015, when Shanghai stocks collapsed. A 30% plunge in the market in just a few weeks began hitting Wall Street stocks, too. That put Xi’s team in all-out emergency mode. It pulled out all the stops: lowering interest rates; easing leverage limits; cutting reserve requirements; halting initial public offerings; shutting off trading in thousands of listed companies; letting punters use apartments as collateral to buy shares; calling on average Chinese to buy the market out of patriotism.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

China dresses down the US; and climate's 'hammer' blow

(CNN) — Amid an Olympic gold rush and a worsening pandemic, something else is happening that may ultimately do far more to shape the world: Already bitter relations between the United States and China are turning incredibly toxic. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman got quite the earful from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy