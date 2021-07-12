Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

GCI Announces Trailblazing Satellite Deal To Expand Its Capacity

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GCI announced a trailblazing $150 million partnership with Intelsat, a global leader in satellite service. The partnership will dramatically expand GCI's geosynchronous (GEO) satellite capacity to meet growing demand for communications services in rural communities across Alaska. The deal not only provides GCI continued access to C-band and Ku-band capacity, which is already part of GCI's satellite service portfolio, it also provides new access to statewide Ka-band capacity.

"Today's announcement is another example of GCI's continued commitment to our rural customers and our willingness to make the investment necessary to serve small, remote communities across the state," said GCI CEO Ron Duncan. "Some people have expressed concern that Alaska is running out of GEO satellite capacity — well, that's no longer an issue. This deal will nearly quadruple our available capacity. GCI intends to remain the leader in connectivity in rural Alaska. The Intelsat partnership is part of a much broader rural connectivity strategy that includes our AU-Aleutians Fiber Project."

GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications company, has delivered satellite-based connectivity for 35 years and has the largest footprint of satellite-delivered data, video and voice services in the state. The new, long-term deal ensures GCI will meet the growing demands of rural customers including regional tribal health care providers, school districts, government agencies, and businesses.

"What sets GCI's satellite service apart is that we manage the network from end to end, combining Intelsat's satellite capacity with GCI's satellite engineering and remote logistics know-how," said GCI Senior VP of Corporate Development Billy Wailand. "That approach enables us to be responsive to our customers and their evolving needs, delivering a high-value service and a quality user experience for our customers. Our networks are resilient, safe, secure and reliable."

Intelsat is a pioneer in satellite communication with an unmatched fleet of both wideband and high-throughput satellites that deliver service to a diverse portfolio of clients. Intelsat is the largest provider of satellite communications for the U.S. military and recently acquired the inflight commercial aviation service Gogo. More than 100 million households rely on Intelsat for their TV service. For the new partnership, Intelsat will supply a high-throughput, multi-satellite solution over a new and enhanced managed earth station platform and a tri-band (C, Ku, and Ka) network that will cover the entire state of Alaska.

"We're thrilled to partner with a leading global satellite provider with a proven track record and a vision for the future," said Wailand.

Delivering service in rural Alaska requires a comprehensive approach and a willingness to use every tool in the toolkit. For GCI, that toolkit includes fiber, microwave, GEO satellites like those operated by Intelsat, and eventually low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. GCI has been actively engaged in talks with LEO providers including SpaceX, OneWeb, and Telesat.

"We are confident that LEOs will become an important part of GCI's toolkit over time," said Wailand. "But before we begin encouraging some of our customers to consider a move to LEO satellites, we need to be confident in their performance and ability to meet our customers' current and future demands. Our partnership with Intelsat provides GCI and our customers with an immediate solution that addresses capacity needs today, as well as the ability to integrate future technologies like LEOs when they become ready."

"At the end of the day, it's about delivering value and reliable service to our customers, and we couldn't have found a better, more capable partner than Intelsat," said Wailand.

About GCIHeadquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested more than $3 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 40 years and recently launched true standards-based 5G NR service in Anchorage, now the nation's northernmost 5G service area. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP). Learn more about Liberty Broadband at http://www.libertybroadband.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gci-announces-trailblazing-satellite-deal-to-expand-its-capacity-301331989.html

SOURCE GCI

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gci#Mobile#Ka#Corporate Development#Leo#Oneweb#G Nr#Www Gci Com#Lbrda#Lbrdk#Lbrdp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Parallel Wireless And Neptune Communications - First Mission Critical Band 14 Open RAN Based Networks Providing Broadband Connectivity In The Caribbean

NASHUA, N.H., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, O-RAN compliant, cloud-native Open RAN solution, and Neptune Communications, a specialist public safety communications service provider, announce the delivery of the first O-RAN compliant 4G LTE solution in the Caribbean.
IndustrySpaceRef

Anuvu Announces High Performance MicroGEO Satellite Constellation

Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, will launch the first Anuvu Constellation in partnership with next-generation satellite manufacturer Astranis. Anuvu and Silicon Valley-based Astranis are targeting launch for the first two MicroGEO High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in early 2023, with six more to follow.
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

OneWeb ramping up aero activity in advance of 2023 IFC debut

OneWeb is “fully on track” to complete the launch of its 648-strong global constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites by the middle of next year, and aims to introduce its inflight connectivity service in the first half of 2023. In an interview with Runway Girl Network, OneWeb VP mobility services...
Industryparabolicarc.com

EarthDaily Analytics Announces Timeline for the Launch of Next Generation Satellite Constellation

EarthDaily Analytics unveils plan to launch a new ground-breaking constellation in 2023. VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 (EarthDaily Analytics PR) — EarthDaily Analytics Corp., a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company, today announces the timeline for the launch of the company’s new constellation of earth observing satellites. The EarthDaily satellite constellation will significantly enhance geospatial analytics capabilities in agriculture, forestry, environment, financial services, and defense and intelligence, among many other verticals.
BusinessInternational Business Times

DISH Announces $5B Deal With AT&T As Main Provider For Its Wireless Users

Dish Network, an American television provider and the owner of the direct-broadcast satellite provider (DISH), announced Monday it has signed a $5 billion deal with AT&T to become the main network services partner for its wireless services. Mobile companies owned by Dish, also called ( MVNOs ), include Boost Mobile,...
Technologyakbizmag.com

GCI Expands LTE Footprint in Southwest and the Seward Peninsula

With upgrades recently completed on four Southwest Alaska wireless sites, GCI has expanded its LTE footprint in the region. These newly upgraded sites bring improved voice service, faster mobile data speeds, and more wireless capacity to GCI customers throughout Dillingham and Aleknagik. In the next phase of GCI’s LTE expansion...
Businesstvtechnology.com

GCI Inks $150 Million Partnership with Intelsat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Alaska’s largest telco, GCI has announced a $150 million partnership with satellite service provider Intelsat that will dramatically expand GCI's geosynchronous (GEO) satellite capacity to meet growing demand for communications services in rural communities across Alaska. The deal provides GCI continued access to C-band and Ku-band capacity, which is...
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Frontier® Communications Is Expanding Its Texas Fiber-Optic Network To Bring Gigabit-Capable Broadband To An Additional 24,000 Consumers In 2021

Frontier Communications (FYBR) is expanding its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Texas, bringing blazing-fast speeds and reliable broadband connections to an additional 24,000 consumers in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort. "This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier's belief that access to high-speed...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Ribbon's Optical and Software Defined Network Solutions Selected by Rogers Communications to Help Enhance Network Performance

Ribbon's Apollo with 400G ZR+ and MUSE platforms enable Canada's largest cable, internet and mobile provider to continue its rapid network expansion across Canada while helping future-proof and improve network performance. PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

EarthLink Partners With The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program To Help Customers Stay Connected And Save Money

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its partnership with the government-funded Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Qualified current and prospective customers can now receive up to $50 each month off their internet bill for a limited time. EarthLink, a leading internet service...
Businessbostonnews.net

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market projected to reach $36.3 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.9%

According to a new market research report "Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market by Component (Solutions, Orchestration and Automation, and Professional Services), Virtualized Network Function, Application (Virtual Appliance and Core Network), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global NFV market size is expected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2019 to USD 36.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. The demand for network virtualization and automation and emergence of cloud services, data centers consolidation, and server virtualization are some of the major drivers of this market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

STraffic Chooses BlackBerry QNX OS For Safety For Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC)

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety will be deployed in sTraffic's Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). sTraffic is South Korea's leading fit-for-purpose, solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems. Trusted by devices...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Delta Agriculture Launches Hemp Fiber Line To Expand Industrial-scale Capacity

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Agriculture, the country's largest industrial producer and processor of hemp raw goods, today announced the launch of its hemp fiber line, marking a transitional growth from leader in hemp flower production into a full-scale industrial hemp supplier. The company also unveiled a new logo as part of an extensive rebrand initiative focused on its goal to make hemp the nation's leading raw good supply source, with the ultimate mission to ensure America's trajectory towards a carbon-negative future.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Bandwidth Launches Duet For RingCentral - A Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) Solution To Help Large Enterprises Modernize Cloud Communications

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, today announced plans to deliver early access to a new "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) solution for RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions. Bandwidth will extend its market-leading Duet SM solution to now include RingCentral's Message Video Phone (MVP) Platform, enabling large enterprise customers to rapidly move their legacy, on-premises business communications to the cloud with more flexibility and control.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Kehua Renewable Energy Production Line Expanded to Reach Annual Capacity of 40GW

In H2 2020, Kehua had built a new intelligent and multi-functional workshop covering an area of 4,000 square meters, which mainly produces PV/ESS products and systems above 500kW. The workshop is equipped with industry-leading reliability testing platform with the capability to test 6.25MW power level products under 30-60℃ adjustable constant temperature.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Expandable Capacity Power Systems

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro home battery power system is an expandable energy solution for providing essential power in the event of an emergency and much more. The system features an expandable design that will enable it to range from 3.6kWh all the way up to 25kWh and will deliver power to anything that's rated from 3.6kW to 7.2kW. The unit maintains a portable design that is great for home use, but even better when being used to power essential equipment off-grid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy