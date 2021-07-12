Cancel
HDPE Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The HDPE market will register an incremental spend of about USD 9.73 billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.48% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to HDPE sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Download free sample pages

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?The HDPE Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.48% during 2021-2025.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Sinopec Corp., PetroChina Co Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, SABIC, Cummins Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and INEOS Group Holdings SA, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Index-based pricing and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What will be incremental spend in HDPE?During 2021-2025, the HDPE market will register an incremental spend of about USD 9.73 billion.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Receive Free Sample Report to access the definite purchasing guide on HDPE procurement.

Related Reports on Food and Beverage Include:

  • Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis : The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.
  • Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report : The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
  • Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • The market's top pricing models
  • What are the factors driving the price changes?
  • Changing price forecasts
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hdpe-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--global-forecasts-2021-2025-301331430.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

