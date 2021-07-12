Cancel
Tires Sourcing And Procurement Report By Top Spending Regions, Market Price And Trends| SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Tires market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-5% during the forecast period. Find More Detailed Insights on the Trends and Challenges:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?The Tires Market is expected to have a CAGR of 3.54% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the key vendors in Tires Market?Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Continental AG, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., The YokohamaRubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., and ZC-Rubber, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Contract-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What will be incremental spend in Tires?The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $ 46 billion, during 2020-2024.
  • What is the expected CAGR of Tires Market?The Tires market will grow at a CAGR of about 3.54% during 2020-2024.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Receive Free Sample Report to access the definite purchasing guide on Tires procurement.

Related Reports on Components and Spares Include:

  • Automotive Sensors Category - Forecast and Analysis :This procurement report offers a categorical analysis of the factors that are driving the growth of the market and the demand for the automotive sensors. It also offers insights into the market across specific regions that are exhibiting a higher demand for products like car engine sensor and other auto sensors.
  • Garage Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report :The garage equipment will grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..
  • Automotive Safety Systems- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report :The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Tires that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • The market's top pricing models
  • What are the factors driving the price changes?
  • Changing price forecasts
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tires-sourcing-and-procurement-report-by-top-spending-regions-market-price-and-trends-spendedge-301331435.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

