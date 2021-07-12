Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Casino Gaming Market By Type & Geography | Forecast & Analysis | 2021 - 2025| Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the Casino Gaming Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 50.03 billion during 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 4.85%?

This research by Technavio study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and current and potential target customers across segmentations for the casino gaming market. According to our comprehensive survey and analysis, the easing of government regulations is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.

Ask For Our Sample Report for insights on the latest trends and challenges that will have an immense reaching effect on the market growth.

Casino Gaming Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • Casino Gaming Market Outlook
  • Casino Gaming Market Segmentation
  • COVID 19 Impact on the Casino Gaming Market
  • Casino Gaming Market & Competitive Analysis
  • Casino Gaming Market Drivers & Trends

Casino Gaming Market 2021-2025: Methodology Analysis

The data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -

  • Primary & Secondary Sources
  • Data Synthesis & Data Validation
  • Qualitative & Quantitively Reports

Explore more about the global trends impacting the future of market research & Download a free sample!

COVID-19 Impact on the Casino Gaming Market

This Technavio report analyzes includes the short-term & long terms impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment of the casino gaming market along with government measures to support this gaming sector. It also showcases the current market landscape during COVID, impacts on the leading companies, expected demand schedule and supply chain in the industry, and other various major factors.

Register & Grab the free trial today - Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports right away!! Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Casino Gaming Market - 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation

Casino Gaming Market Outlook 2021 - 2025 has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape along with market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, and strategies of market players.

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Land-based casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BetAmerica
  • Boyd Gaming Corp.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.
  • Foxwoods Resort Casino
  • INTRALOT SA
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.
  • MGM Resorts International
  • Palms Casino Resort
  • Penn National Gaming Inc.
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Want a Customized report?

We understand your need and to meet our client's requirements, we are happy to customize the report to cater to you the best. Please connect with our team media@technavio.com to get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch by reaching us at www.technavio.com/

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: Casino Gaming Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavio Twitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-gaming-market-by-type--geography--forecast--analysis--2021--2025-technavio-301328692.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Emerging Market#Cagr#Covid#Register Grab#Wynn Resorts Ltd#Customized#Us Research#About Us Technavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cosmetic Pigments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- BASF, Sudarshan, Venator, Merck

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Cosmetic Pigments Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Cosmetic Pigments Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are BASF, Sudarshan, Kobo Products, Venator, Merck, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, ECKART & Clariant.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Construction Risk Management Software Market Growth By Top Companies, Analysis, Trends By Types, Forecast Analysis To 2026, Application

Construction Risk Management Software Market Research Report is the result of a series of dedicated research efforts and skilled data collection tactics. It is poised to enable highly profitable business yields. This professional article, which is well researched, is intended to serve as a reference point for investment professionals in the global Construction Risk Management Software market.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Residue Testing Market, Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook| Western Market Research

Residue Testing Market report offers a deep analysis of the Market Research Industry. It demonstrates a rapid summary of industry data and a key enumerate of the market. The report highlights well-known performers from the Residue Testing Market beside contribution to the market vocation progress within the estimated time. Western Market Research Report covers recent improvements while predicting the expansion of the players of the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 108.21 million is expected in the stand-up paddleboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stand-up paddleboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Kanban Software Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | LeanKit, Kanbanize, One2Team

The study of MR Accuracy Reports presents a comprehensive overview of the global Kanban Software market. market and delves into discussing the growth drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities. It provides an executive level blueprint on the market, with key focus on evaluating the market trends exhibited in the emerging regional markets. This is the updated report in this month and coherent chapter-wise format. the report presents the historical data and statistics of the market and evaluates how the demand and supply trends have impacted the global Kanban Software market dynamics. This is the best report to know the current and future market.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Chemical Resistant Labels Market 2021 to 2026 – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The latest report titled Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Chemical Resistant Labels market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Automotive Electric Motors Market Shares & Forecast 2021-2027: Size, Types, Top Key Players, Applications, Industry Analysis By Geographical Regions

Automotive Electric Motors Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Electric Motors market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Handmade Cigars Market 2021 – Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

MRInsights.biz has introduced a new study on Global Handmade Cigars Market Growth 2021-2026 that provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details, and forecast for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report contains a professional and comprehensive market study analysis offering on-the-ground insights. The report presents regional analysis, discussing the in-detail factors that have helped a region to lead in the global Handmade Cigars market. It also highlights the aspects that have not worked in the favor of the market and hence the reader should avoid investing in it. Thus, it studies the growth dynamics of the global Handmade Cigars market on a regional and global level, both by providing precise statistics of the current year and the past.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Brushless DC Motor Global Market To 2026 - By Type, End-users, Stator Winding And Geography

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brushless DC Motor Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global brushless DC motor market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 9.17%, from US$22.859 billion in 2019 to US$42.249 billion in 2026.The main features of the brushless DC motors that make them so demanding in the market is that it reduces the energy consumption and hence, improves the efficiency in operations. This further boosts the demand for the brushless DC motors in the market. The market of brushless DC motor is expected to drive by government policies for environment friendly vehicles, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and improving the energy efficiency. In automobile industry, the increasing demand for the facilities such as wipers, mirrors, doors, and so on, is boosting the demand and growth of the brushless DC motor market. The growth of the market can be restrained by relatively higher cost of the brushless DC motor as compared to the convention DC motors with brush. Though, the companies are working on the improvements, and have overcame this issue of cost along with the better performance abilities. In electronic vehicles and hybrid vehicles market, the brushless DC motors have the significant potential to grow in the upcoming period, because of the features of brushless DC and increasing demand for the electronic vehicles. The various applications of the brushless DC motor are another factor that is boosting the growth and demand of this market such as higher efficiency, low maintenance cost, lower rotor heat and so on.By type, the brushless DC motor market is segmented into inner rotor and outer rotor. Inner rotor is having the significant market share and having the significant growth rate in the market. The growth of this segment is driven by the growth of the increasing developments of the industrial robots which is increasing the demand for the automation advances by the people, and ultimately boosting the demand for the inner rotor market segment. Among them, above 10000 RPM is expected to have the significant growth rate in the market, along with the substantial market share. By End-users, the market is segmented into household, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, aerospace & transportation, and others. The medical devices are projected to have the highest potential to grow in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the pandemic effects, which lead to increase in demand for the medical services as people have become more health conscious. Although, the automotive segment is holding up the highest share of the market, and also shows a potential to grow because of the increasing demand for the electronic vehiclesBy region, the brushless DC motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, where Asia Pacific is projected to have the positive potential growth in the upcoming period while holding the largest market share in the market, mainly due to industrialization and urbanization in this region. Followed by North America and Europe are having the potential growth in their regions in the future due to the increasing demand for the motorized vehicles in this region. In other regions, the demand for the brushless DC motor will be driven by the increasing demand for the environment friendly vehicles, and government initiatives to boost the sale of these vehicles. COVID-19 ImpactThe pandemic COVID-19 has adversely impacted the brushless DC motor market, as it hampered both the production and the consumption markets, where in production market, the manufacturing has been hampered due to the lockdowns, and in consumption market, the manufacturing industries' demand has reduced. Although, this pandemic has increased the demand for the medical devices creating a potential market for the medical devices. The pan-demic has affected the investments in brushless DC motor negatively as the growth of this market got impacted Recent DevelopmentsIn 2019, Nidec has acquired the Omron Automotive Electronics to strengthen itself in the automotive sector. Toshiba has introduced various brushless DC motor products for different industries, that are automotive, air-conditioners, fans, industrial applications, and so on. Several new engineering projects based on the brushless DC motor are coming up mainly focusing on the drones and industrial robots. This creates an opportunity for the firms to come up with new innovations as this segment has the potential to grow in the upcoming timeAPAC to witness lucrative growth Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in the brushless DC motor market in the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the industrialization, urbanization, and increasing government support for the energy efficiency by use of the renewable sources, and the environment friendly vehicles. In the region, the significant potential to grow is expected to in India, China, and Indonesia Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology.
Constructioncoleofduty.com

Construction plastics MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION, TYPES, END-USER, REGIONAL ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2020 TO 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Construction plastics Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Construction plastics Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The report...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chemical Logistics Market Growth Analysis In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the chemical logistics market projects growth of USD 507.36 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during 2021-2025. According to the report, the Air Freight & Logistics industry will have a NEGATIVE impact due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the report provides a detailed analysis of the pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Baby Food Market Growth Analysis In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food market size is expected to increase by USD 6.75 billion, at progressing a CAGR of over 5 % during 2021-2025. Technavio's report expects the packaged foods & meats industry to have a POSITIVE impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also offers detailed information on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to flatten their recessionary curve.
IndustrySentinel

Peanut Oil Market In-depth Analysis with Impact of COVID-19, Types, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Peanut oil is an edible vegetable oil, which is derived from peanuts. Peanuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and various other tropical regions. Peanut oil is utilized either to enhance the flavor of the underlying food or as a base for cooking. It possess a high smoke point comparative to other cooking oils, and is used for frying food. Its major component fatty acids include oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acid. In addition, it contains arachidic acid, stearic acid, lignoceric acid, behenic acid, and other fatty acids.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Push Car for Kids Market 2021 – Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

The recently published report titled Global Push Car for Kids Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. The report includes a global Push Car for Kids market overview, detailed literature on products, services, and overall industry scenario by 2026. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications, and key players.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy