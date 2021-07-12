Cancel
Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend

By Business Wire
 15 days ago

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) - Get Report, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.12 per share of common stock.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the company's capital allocation, which currently includes the issuance of quarterly dividends. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many factors and it is possible that Baxter's annual dividend payout rate may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated annual indicative dividend described herein. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect Baxter's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005826/en/

