Aristocrat Gaming™ Is Hiring For Dozens Of Positions, Adds $15 Per Hour Minimum Wage To Long List Of Benefits

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ is hiring for a wide range of positions in its Las Vegas, Nev. and Austin, Texas locations, and the company has now added a $15 per hour minimum wage in the United States to its long list of benefits.

"At Aristocrat, we have the top talent making the best products, and now we can also say we pay a great wage coupled with phenomenal benefits," said Aristocrat Americas and EMEA President Hector Fernandez. "Our employees are the beating heart of our business, and we are committed to being a people-first organization. We are proud to lead the manufacturing sector with a competitive benefits package for our employees."

Aristocrat offers an unparalleled benefits package, among which is a no-cost medical, dental and vision plan option starting on the first day of hire; a 100 percent 401K match up to 4 percent; 12 weeks of 100 percent paid maternity leave; adoption/surrogacy reimbursement program; and gender reassignment benefits.

Aristocrat's increase of its minimum wage to $15 per hour is yet another a move which further solidifies the company's commitment to its employees and emphasizes its leadership position in the gaming industry manufacturing sector.

Types of jobs in Aristocrat's hourly category include manufacturing, logistics, technical services, general administrative support, and more. Click here to view current openings.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

# # #

Media Contacts: Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-is-hiring-for-dozens-of-positions-adds-15-per-hour-minimum-wage-to-long-list-of-benefits-301331976.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

