As veteran emcee Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock prepare to drop their collaborative EP Anjelitu, the duo share this new single "Lice Team Baby" for us to dine on while we wait for the main dish. The track is the last track on the upcoming 6-track project and is a display of Sandman's unbridled flow and graphic lyrical schemes that ebb and flows like the tide. Aesop Rock is not far behind and grapples the somber piano-driven beat with his gruff vocals and undeniable presence. The production is pretty solid too and the keys used here remind me of Nas's "NY State Of Mind."