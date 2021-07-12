Cancel
Harris County ESD No. 11 Begins Training Provider Staff For New Ambulance Service

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD 11) has begun training the new employees who will staff the District's new ambulance service, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare.

The training program, which is being held at the Spring Fire Station #71, begins today, and will focus on onboarding a total of 180 paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and 911 Telecommunicators. The program will run six days a week over the next six weeks.

"We are excited to begin working with the incredible men and women who will make up ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare," said ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hooten. "We are 100 percent committed to being an employee-centric employer. It is our job to give our team members the tools and support they need to do the best job possible - that is what they and the entire ESD 11 community deserve."

The training will provide opportunities for employees to learn directly from the executive staff and engage in team building with their fellow EMTs, paramedics, and 911 Telecommunicators. During the program, employees will be introduced to ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare policies and procedures, and trained on department facilities, systems, and protocols. Employees will also complete administrative tasks, such as meeting with Human Resources, scheduling shifts, and receiving new uniforms, so that each staff member is ready for duty on day one of the new service.

"We want to express our appreciation to Spring Fire Department for their partnership, hospitality, and help in making this academy possible," said Michelle Prescot, ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare Professional Development Manager. "We're so happy to see this day happen and are looking forward to helping our new employees have successful careers with ESD 11."

"I am excited to continue my career and further my EMT training at Harris County ESD 11," said Bodhi Brown, Harris County Mobile Healthcare EMT-Paramedic. "I am grateful for this opportunity and am eager to see the amazing things this department has in store for our community."

Employee training comes as ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare nears completion of the first of three construction phases on its state-of-the-art campus. The first phase of renovation of the main administration building, which includes creation of the District's new 911 call center, as well as the operational deployment center, are expected to be complete when the service officially launches on Sept. 1, 2021.

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD 11) provides emergency medical services to over 600,000 people across more than 177 square miles of North Harris County. With a service area larger than the city of Atlanta, Georgia, ESD 11 is the largest Emergency Services District by population in Texas. Additional information is available at https://esd11.com/.

Media Contact: April Arias800-559-4534 april@androvett.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harris-county-esd-no-11-begins-training-provider-staff-for-new-ambulance-service-301331996.html

SOURCE Harris Co. ESD No. 11

