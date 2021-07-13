Cancel
Fargo, ND

Changes proposed for Fargo city elections

By Mike Morken
valleynewslive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo voters are a step closer to deciding whether to keeping or discontinue term limits for the mayor and commissioners. The issue was passed narrowly (3-2) and was among several proposed by Commissioner Tony Gehrig Monday night. The matter must be voted upon again before it goes to the ballot. Gehrig also wants the city to take a look at adding “at-large members” and changing to a ward system, where those, who sit on the commission live in the ward they represent. Gehrig told commissioners, “You have to be able to have that person you can call, look I’m having a problem on 64th Avenue South. I know you understand because that’s where you live. Right now no one south of main avenue have that except the mayor, which is fine, he’s representing, 50 to 60 thousand people in south Fargo. We all represent people in north Fargo.” Commissioner Dave Piepkorn disagreed saying, “What are we trying to solve, what are we trying to make better, this is a solution looking for a problem. If you look at our city, I’d say we are doing well.”

