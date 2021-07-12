Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CarLotz and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lotz/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 7, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

CarLotz and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2021, the Company disclosed disappointing 1Q2021 financial results including gross profit per unit of $1,182, below expectations of between $1,300 and $1,500. On this news, the Company's shares fell by more than 14%. Then, on May 26, 2021, the Company disclosed that "in light of current wholesale market conditions," a significant vehicle consignment sourcing partner had halted consignments to the Company.

On this news, shares of CarLotz fell $0.70, or 13.4%, to close at $4.51 per share on May 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005841/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Louisiana Business
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Attorney General#Carlotz#Company#District Court#Ksf Managing#Carlotz Inc#Llc Ksf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PQEFF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Petroteq Energy Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PQEFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTC: PQEFF) resulting from allegations that Petroteq may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Petroteq securities you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BLCT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds BlueCity Holdings Limited Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or "the Company") (BLCT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity securities pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/blct.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) ("CCIV") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - OTLY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

OTLY ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period") have until September 24, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Oatly class action lawsuit. The Oatly class action lawsuit charges Oatly and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Oatly class action lawsuit was commenced on July 26, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Jochims v. Oatly Group AB, No. 21-cv-06360.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, FCCY, RBNC, GPX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Piedmont Lithium F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Piedmont investors have until September 21, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Medallia, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or the "Company") (MDLA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash for each share of Medallia common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.4 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (" Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 16, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (OCGN) - Get Report securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against CarLotz, Inc. And Certain Officers - LOTZ; LOTZW

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOTZ, LOTZW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06191, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Report securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SPCE Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors Of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or "the Company") (SPCE) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/spce.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 7, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) : (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder For Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

RADNOR, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) ("Stable Road") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessLaw.com

Brownstein Hyatt Tapped to Defend Drug Developer Against Pending SEC Action

Stanley L. Garnett and Carrie E. Johnson of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have stepped in as defense counsel to radiopharmaceutical drug developer Cell>Point and its founders Greg R. Colip and Terry A. Colip in a pending SEC enforcement action. The complaint, filed June 10 in Colorado District Court, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the status of the company’s clinical trials. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:21-cv-01574, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cell>Point, LLC et al.

Comments / 0

Community Policy