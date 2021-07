In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, some 11.36 million plastic surgery procedures were carried out around the world along with another 13.6 million nonsurgical procedures. The most popular operation performed by plastic surgeons was breast augmentation with nearly 1.8 million procedures carried out, followed by Liposuction with 1.4 million and Eyelid Surgery with 1.26 million. The data comes from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery or ISAPS who reported that the total number of surgical procedures in 2019 represented a 7.1% increase on 2018 and a 20.6% increase on 2015.