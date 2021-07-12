Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hafize Gaye Erkan, Co-CEO, First Republic Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

First Republic Bank (FRC) - Get Report, a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022, following which he will serve as Executive Chairman. The Board has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Mr. Herbert. Additionally, Ms. Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005831/en/

"In extending and enhancing their collaboration, the Board believes Jim and Gaye's partnership is a strong combination that will continue to build on First Republic's differentiated business model and exceptional service, delivering strong organic growth and shareholder return," said Lead Outside Director Reynold Levy.

"Gaye has been a significant contributor to our performance as a company for seven years, and I look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership," said Jim Herbert. "Her considerable financial services expertise has had a valuable and successful impact on the further development of our client-centric business model."

"First Republic's historical success is predicated upon our culture of taking care of each client and colleague, one at a time," said Hafize Gaye Erkan. "I'm honored to be appointed Co-CEO and look forward to continuing to build on the Company's long-term success, alongside Jim and our entire leadership team."

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.

Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets, as well as amortization of recorded amounts; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of COVID-19; projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; natural or other disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, pandemics or acts of terrorism affecting the markets in which we operate; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate and the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average Cost of Funds Index, as well as other alternative reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005831/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#Private Banking#Commercial Bank#Board Of Directors#Founder#Company#Kbw Nasdaq Bank#Firstrepublic Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dawei Li (Photo: Business Wire)

Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the appointment of Dawei Li to the role of VP of Asia, effective immediately. Focused on the Asian market, Mr. Li will oversee Li-Cycle's team, business development, and commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility rollout across the continent.
Businessq957.com

Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. “I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape...
Businessthepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs partners Fiserv for transaction banking

Goldman Sachs has announced a partnership with Fiserv to scale up its transaction banking business which was launched in the UK recently. Goldman Sachs had launched transaction banking services in the US in 2020 to help businesses process domestic and international payments. This service was extended to the UK and in both countries, the bank has been able to generate traction with more than 250 clients in the US who have processed USD 1 trillion in transactions since the launch.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Erin Nealy Cox Appointed To The Board Of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Erin Nealy Cox, to the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005523/en/. "I am extremely pleased to welcome Erin back to our Board," stated Bob McMaster, Chair of the Board...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheStreet

Who's Your Rock? That Question Catalyzes Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Newest Commercial Premiering During The NBC Broadcast Of The Opening Ceremonies Of The Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Business Wire)

Who's Your Rock? That question catalyzes Prudential Financial, Inc.'s ( NYSE: PRU) newest commercial premiering during the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, and an international campaign that re-establishes the company's iconic Rock, a symbol of financial strength and resilience. This press release features multimedia. View...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Michael Hakoun, Executive Vice President And Managing Director, Ledyard Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce that Michael Hakoun has joined the bank as the new Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Ledyard Financial Advisors. He follows Dennis Mitchell, who will be retiring in September after leading Ledyard's Wealth Management division for the last thirteen years. Michael brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the investment management and banking industry, having worked in the US and Canada.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Mat Ishbia Rings The NYSE Bell Alongside Mortgage Brokers In Celebration Of National Mortgage Brokers Day (Photo: Business Wire)

UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:UWMC), the parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., today rang the bell alongside mortgage brokers from across the country at the New York Stock Exchange commemorating National Mortgage Brokers Day. This press release features multimedia. View...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paula Lafferty, SnoTemp (Photo: Business Wire)

Summit Bank, the fourth-largest bank headquartered in Oregon, today announced the formation of a Eugene/Springfield Advisory Board, comprised of six business leaders in the community. The advisory board will leverage their skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to Summit Bank's Eugene/Springfield leadership team. This press release features multimedia....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Carla S. Mashinski, Primoris Board Member, Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Carla S. Mashinski, who serves as an independent Board Member of Primoris, has been recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors ("NACD"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
MarketsBenzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of First Republic Bank Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Everbridge Selected To Power Countrywide Public Warning System In Estonia, 'the Most Advanced Digital Society In The World' (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Estonia selected the company's countrywide Public Warning solution to help keep its residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. Home to 1.3 million residents and a popular destination for 3.2 million annual tourists, Wired magazine named Estonia 'the most advanced digital society in the world.' Estonia built an efficient, secure and transparent ecosystem where 99% of governmental services are online, including numerous digital solutions to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."

Comments / 0

Community Policy