Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CD47 Monoclonal Antibody (AK117) Completed Phase I Dose Escalation Trial And Obtained Approval To Initiate Clinical Trial In Combination With Azacitidine For Treatment Of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. is pleased to announce that, CD47 monoclonal antibody (AK117), a second-generation novel drug for immuno-oncology therapy independently developed by the Company, has completed phase I dose escalation trial in Australia. AK117 resulted in no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) and no anemia of clinical significance in subjects in all dose escalation cohorts (with 0.3 mg/kg to 45 mg/kg administered once-weekly (QW)), and was well tolerated by subjects in all cohorts. Low-dose priming was not required.

Akeso has obtained approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China to initiate phase Ib/II clinical trial of AK117 in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AK117, a second-generation CD47 monoclonal antibody, has a significantly improved safety profile compared to the first-generation CD47 monoclonal antibody, and AK117 in combination with azacitidine is expected to perform better than similar drugs in the treatment of AML. Previous studies of AK117 in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) have shown its advantages of safety and the majority of MDS patients had hematologic improvement while receiving AK117 treatment. To date, clinical trials of AK117 in both solid tumors and hematologic tumors have been initiated and began patient dosing.

AML is a group of highly heterogeneous diseases with clonal proliferation abnormalities of hematopoietic stem cells and is the most common type of adult acute leukemia. CD47 is highly expressed on the surface of several tumor cells, including solid tumors and hematologic tumors, and is associated with poor prognosis. CD47 blockade stimulates phagocytosis of tumor cells by macrophages and promotes adaptive immune response. Preclinical data showed that CD47 monoclonal antibody in combination with azacitidine can further induce endogenous expression of calreticulin on the cell surface, thereby further enhancing the phagocytosis of tumors by macrophages. At the same time, there are clinical data showing that CD47 monoclonal antibody in combination with azacitidine is significantly more effective than azacitidine alone in treating AML subjects who are not suitable for chemotherapy at first treatment, and is safe and well tolerated.

Information about AK117 (CD47 Monoclonal Antibody)

AK117 is a novel humanized IgG4 mAb independently developed by the Company. It can bind with CD47 expressed on tumor cells to prevent the interaction between CD47 and its receptor, SIRPα, expressed on macrophages so as to enhance phagocytosis to inhibit the growth of tumor cells. Previously published data demonstrated exceptional safety profile. AK117 resulted in no DLT and no anemia of clinical significance in subjects in all doseescalation cohort (the highest dose cohort was 45 mg/kg QW), and was well tolerated by subjects in all cohorts. The CD47 receptor occupancy rate (RO) of the peripheral blood T cells has reached and maintained at 100% in the 3 mg/kg cohort.

Information about Akeso, Inc.

Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new innovative antibody drugs that are affordable to patients worldwide. Since the Company's establishment, the Company has established an end-to-end comprehensive drug development platform (ACE Platform) and system, encompassing fully integrated drug discovery and development functions, including target validation, antibody drug discovery and development, CMC production process development, and GMP compliant scale production. The Company has also successfully developed a bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody technology). The Company currently has a pipeline of over 20 innovative drugs for the treatment of major diseases like tumors, autoimmune diseases, inflammation and metabolism diseases, 13 of which have entered clinical stage, including two first-in-class bi-specific antibody drugs (PD-1/CTLA-4 and PD-1/VEGF). The Company's vision is to become a global leading biopharmaceutical company through research and development of high efficacy and breakthrough new drugs that are first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cd47-monoclonal-antibody-ak117-completed-phase-i-dose-escalation-trial-and-obtained-approval-to-initiate-clinical-trial-in-combination-with-azacitidine-for-treatment-of-acute-myeloid-leukemia-301332023.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Clinical Research#Acute Leukemia#Clinical Trial#Cd47 Monoclonal Antibody#Akeso Inc#Company#Ak117#Dlt#Aml#Mds#Sirp#Ro#Ace Platform#Gmp#Tetrabody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
China
Related
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Transcenta Announces First Patient Dosed In Global Phase I Clinical Trial Of PD-L1/TGF-β Bi-functional Antibody TST005

SUZHOU, China, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta"), a clinical stage global biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that the first US patient has been dosed in the global Phase I clinical trial of PD-L1/TGF-β bi-functional antibody TST005. TST005...
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Optogenetic Gene Monotherapy To Restore Vision In Patients With Retinitis Pigmentosa

BEDFORD, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Valo Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Application Submission For German Phase I Oncology Clinical Trial Of PeptiCRAd-1 With Pembrolizumab

HELSINKI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Therapeutics Limited (Valo Tx), the developer of novel, adaptable immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has submitted a clinical trial application (CTA) to the German Regulatory Agency, The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for a Phase I, first-in-human trial of PeptiCRAd-1 (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus 1) in three tumor types.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Direct Biologics Announces FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For A Phase I/II Clinical Trial Studying ExoFlo For Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, a market-leading innovator and cGMP manufacturer of regenerative biologic products, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct a Phase I/II clinical trial using ExoFlo™ in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The Company now has four IND protocols approved by the FDA. This trial represents its first non-COVID-19-related investigational approval. Direct Biologics is the only EV company with INDs approved for the full breadth of COVID-19 indications, as well as ARDS.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rain Therapeutics Initiates Phase 3 MANTRA Clinical Trial Of Milademetan For De-differentiated Liposarcoma And Provides Patient Update From Prior Clinical Program

The randomized, multi-center, open-label Phase 3 trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of milademetan in patients with de-differentiated (DD) liposarcoma (LPS) Multiple patients with liposarcoma have demonstrated long-term therapy with milademetan monotherapy now exceeding 4 years. NEWARK, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Wave Life Sciences Announces Initiation Of Dosing In Phase 1b/2a FOCUS-C9 Clinical Trial Of WVE-004 In Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis And Frontotemporal Dementia

First clinical dosing of a compound using PN backbone chemistry modifications. Enrolling participants with C9-ALS, C9-FTD or mixed phenotype. FOCUS-C9 is adaptive to enable rapid optimization of WVE-004 dosing. Clinical data to enable decision-making on next steps for WVE-004 program expected in 2022. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent Announces The First Patient Dosed In The Phase 1 Study Of IBI319 (Anti-PD-1/CD137 Bispecific Antibody) In Patients With Advanced Malignant Tumors

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1a/ 1b study of IBI319, an anti-PD-1/CD137 bispecific antibody.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody CT-P59 demonstrates potent antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

A Korean study has recently demonstrated antiviral potency of monoclonal antibody CT-P59 against the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The experiments conducted in animals infected with the delta variant have shown that CT-P59 is able to reduce symptom intensity and viral replication in the respiratory tract. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Antengene Announces The Approval By Human Research Ethics Committeein Australia And To Start The Phase 1 Trial Of ATG-101 (the First PD-L1/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody) In Solid Tumors And Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia has approved the clinical trial application of the phase 1 trial of ATG-101 in patients with metastatic/advanced solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL). This approval marks an important milestone for Antengene as ATG-101 is the in-house developed innovative molecule with global rights entering clinical stage. In addition, ATG-101 is the first PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody entering clinical stage in Australia. This multi-center, open-label, Phase I trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-101 as a single agent in patients with advanced solid tumors and NHL.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Treatment with anti-α4β7 monoclonal antibody efficiently reduces transmission of SIV

A research group led by Prof. Li Guohui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Chen Jianfeng's group from Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of CAS, revealed the regulation mechanism of integrin α4β7 mediated human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection.
Medical & Biotechbirminghamnews.net

NLS Pharmaceutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application to Initiate Clinical Trials with Quilience(R) (mazindol ER) to Treat Narcolepsy

Planned Phase 2a clinical trial anticipated to commence in August 2021. STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ('NLS' or the 'Company'), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for Quilience® (mazindol extended release, or mazindol ER), the Company‘s lead drug candidate, for the treatment of narcolepsy. The open IND enables NLS to initiate its Phase 2a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Quilience® in patients diagnosed with narcolepsy.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Compugen Doses First Patient In Phase 1/2 Triple Combination Cohort Expansion Of COM701 With Opdivo® And Bristol Myers Squibb's Anti-TIGIT Antibody, BMS-986207

HOLON, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the cohort expansion arm of the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the triple combination of COM701, Compugen's first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, with Opdivo® (nivolumab) and Bristol Myers Squibb's investigational anti-TIGIT antibody, BMS-986207.
Industrytargetedonc.com

Clinical Trials of Lenvatinib Combination Therapy

A thought leader in the management of hepatocellular carcinoma provides an overview of several clinical trials of combination therapy with lenvatinib including studies of real-world evidence and potential biomarkers. Richard S. Finn, MD: While the landscape has changed significantly in the past few years, the activity of AtezoBev is practice...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Kronos Bio Announces FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For Lanraplenib (LANRA) For Treatment Of Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Company intends to develop LANRA as a once-daily chronic treatment for genetically-defined AML patients. Two Phase 1/2 clinical trials of LANRA are planned, with first trial to initiate in Q4 2021. SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

BeiGene Announces Approval In Canada Of BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) For The Treatment Of Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy. This is the second approval for BRUKINSA in Canada, following its initial approval in March 2021 for adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Ascletis Announces Completion Of 149 Patient Enrollment And Positive Interim Results Of Phase IIb Chronic Hepatitis B Study In China For Its Subcutaneously Administered PD-L1 Antibody ASC22 (Envafolimab)

HBsAg reduction was observed in the 1 mg/kg ASC22 once every two weeks plus nucleos(t)ide analogs group with greater HBsAg reduction observed in patients with HBsAg ≤ 500 IU/mL at baseline while no HBsAg reduction was observed for the placebo plus nucleos(t)ide analogs group. Receptor occupancy after both 1 and...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

FDA Provides Necessary Guidance For BioVaxys To Begin Preparation Of Ind For Phase I/II Clinical Trials Of CoviDTH

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys"), is pleased to announce today that the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has provided its official Written Response to the Company's request for a Pre-IND Type B review of CoviDTH as a diagnostic for evaluating T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy