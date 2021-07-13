Cancel
Fintech Software Market|End-user And Geography - Forecast And Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Fintech Software Marketand the market size is expected to reach a value of USD 25.48 billion, at a CAGR of 8.97% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targetting current and potential customers across segmentations.

According to our comprehensive survey, the need to improve business efficiency is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.

Fintech Software Market: Key Highlights

  • Fintech Software Market Segments
  • Fintech Software Market Vendors and Competitive Analysis
  • Fintech Software Market - Region Opportunities 2021-2025
  • Fintech Software Market Insights by End-user
  • Fintech Software Market Drivers & Trends

Fintech Software Market 2021-2025: Methodology Analysis

The data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -

  • Primary & Secondary Sources
  • Data Synthesis & Data Validation
  • Qualitative & Quantitively Reports

COVID-19 Impact on the Fintech Software Market

This Technavio report analyzes the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Fintech Software Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Fintech Software Market- 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation

Fintech Software Market 2021 - 2025 has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape along with market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, the market size by application, vendor analysis, and geographical landscape.

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Insurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Securities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Fingent
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • iTechArt
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Red Hat Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report Fintech Software Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavio Twitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-software-marketend-user-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--technavio-301328787.html

SOURCE Technavio

#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Market Definition#Cagr#Accenture Plc#Infosys Ltd#Itechart Microsoft Corp#Oracle Corp#Red Hat Inc#Sap Se Sas Institute Inc#Customized#Us Research#About Us Technavio
