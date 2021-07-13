Fairmount unites community with concert series
The gift of an out-of-town millionaire made it possible for a longtime Marion couple to enjoy memories of their youth during Fairmount’s weekly concert series recently. Rob Bragley and his wife Cheryl reminisced about a band he and his brothers created back in the day as they listened to The MoonCats play hits from the 50s and 60s on the stage James Dean shared his last performance with the community of Fairmount.www.chronicle-tribune.com
