Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Randy Leff And Peter Selvin Named Top Litigators In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) announced today that Partners and members of Firm's Litigation practice Randall S. Leff and Peter S. Selvin have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Southern California business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication says litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Randy is a fierce litigator and a savvy negotiator whose clients appreciate his unconventional solutions to complex problems," said Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "Likewise, Peter's fervent advocacy and unwavering commitment to his clients' best interests is unmatched."

Leff, the Firm's Co-Managing Partner, is a business litigator with over 30 years of experience trying and resolving "bet the company" disputes in both state and federal court and brings substantial knowledge and experience to the table for his business clients. Leff's long-term clients are in various industries, including health care, real estate, technology, food and beverage, manufacturing, financial services, entertainment and biotechnology industries.

Selvin, Chair of the Firm's Insurance Coverage and Recovery Department, is a business trial lawyer with more than 30 years of experience. While he specializes in the areas of insurance coverage and international litigation, his experience has touched many different areas of law, including real estate, intellectual property and professional liability disputes. Within those areas, Selvin's practice includes both trying cases and counseling clients on how to avoid litigation. Chief among his strengths is his ability to counsel clients and help achieve strategic business solutions.

Through his participation in GGI Global Alliance, an international group of attorneys and consultants, Leff has been representing Korean, Chinese and European businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States. He also represents a variety of Korean-American and Chinese-American individuals and entities doing business in Los Angeles' Koreatown and the San Gabriel Valley.

In 2014 Selvin was selected as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum ®, an honorary trial lawyers association whose members have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts. Selvin has been published in numerous business and legal publications, including the International Financial Law Review, Executive Counsel, Risk & Insurance and Global Counsel. His publications have appeared in professional publications in the UK, Germany, France, Mexico and Japan, among other countries.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ervin-cohen--jessups-randy-leff-and-peter-selvin-named-top-litigators-in-los-angeles-301331998.html

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

