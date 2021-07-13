Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Alzheimer's Association Welcomes CMS Announcement Of National Coverage Determination Analysis On Treatment For Alzheimer's Disease

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of all those living with Alzheimer's disease, their caregivers, and their families, we appreciate the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) thoughtful consideration on coverage considerations for monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, including aducanumab, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We welcome today's announcement of a National Coverage Determination (NCD) analysis, consistent with the Alzheimer's Association position . An NCD would help prevent regional and community level disparities due to barriers that would be difficult to overcome, particularly by those who have greater challenges accessing health care services.

As the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research, the Alzheimer's Association looks forward to providing comment as part of the NCD process. In addition, the Alzheimer's Association supports an NCD outcome that includes Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) to ensure confirmatory data is collected in a timeframe and manner that meaningfully informs important near term decision making by policymakers, payers, health care providers, and patients and their families.

As the only patient advocacy group with experience in leading neurology CED programs, the Association believes a well constructed CED study would create rapid, open access to crucial information regarding efficacy, safety and equity to help ensure that everyone who might benefit has access.

We're committed to working with CMS — and with the private payer community — to ensure coverage for those who would benefit from this treatment. Additionally, we call on CMS to provide immediate guidance to help our community navigate access to coverage as the NCD process moves forward over the next several months. Patients and their families are understandably eager for treatment to begin now; providers need to understand what will be covered as we wait for an eventual NCD.

The Alzheimer's Association position remains, coverage should include the appropriate population as represented by those studied in the clinical trials — people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's or early stage Alzheimer's dementia.

If you or a loved one is experiencing memory changes, the Alzheimer's Association strongly encourages speaking with a health care provider for a thorough evaluation, diagnosis and to discuss treatment options. For more information on diagnosis or to find a local health care provider, visit the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org , or the Helpline 24/7 at 800.272.3900.

Alzheimer's AssociationThe Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-association-welcomes-cms-announcement-of-national-coverage-determination-analysis-on-treatment-for-alzheimers-disease-301332002.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Alzheimers#Community Health#Cms#Ncd#Ced#Mci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Public HealthThe Daily Collegian

Nursing faculty selected for Alzheimer’s Association event

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State nursing assistant professor Ying-Ling Jao has been selected for the Alzheimer's Association Interdisciplinary Summer Research Institute (AA-ISRI). The Alzheimer's Association program focuses on research related to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for persons with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). The AA-ISRI program,...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

An Overview of Aducanumab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Pamela Spicer, senior analyst with Datamonitor Healthcare, said aducanumab is a once-monthly infusion with a 6-month titration schedule. In a recent interview with Pharmacy Times, Pamela Spicer, senior analyst with Datamonitor Healthcare at Informa Pharma Intelligence, reviewed the approval of aducanumab and what pharmacists should know about its use in patients with Alzheimer disease. Spicer said aducanumab is a once-monthly infusion with a 6-month titration schedule. It has several notable adverse effects, including amyloid-related imaging abnormalities which should be monitored closely.
Healthleadertimes.com

Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer’s drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn’t likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, although an initial ruling could come in […]
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Basis For BioVie's Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of NE3107 In The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease Published In Neurodegenerative Disease Management

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease, neurodegenerative disease and certain cancers, announced today that an article summarizing the scientific rationale for the Company's upcoming pivotal Phase 3 Trial of its NE3107 asset in Alzheimer's disease has been published in the medical journal Neurodegenerative Disease Management.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie Presents Data Supporting Use Of NE3107 In The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease At 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease, neurodegenerative disease and certain cancers, announced today that a poster by Christopher L Reading, PhD, BioVie's Executive Vice President for Neuroscience Research & Development was presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

CMS considers coverage of Biogen’s costly new Alzheimer’s drug

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to review Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug and decide whether to cover it. The expensive drug’s benefit, however, is still uncertain. On Monday, CMS opened a National Coverage Determination analysis, the process through which the agency determines Medicare coverage, for Biogen’s Aduhelm,...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Zero Benefit of Aducanumab for Alzheimer's Disease, Expert Panel Rules

An influential, independent panel unanimously voted that aducanumab (Aduhelm) offers no benefit for patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD), adding to growing opposition from medical experts to the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) approval of this controversial drug. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) asked one of its...
Posted by
Benzinga

Alpha Cognition is a Clinical Stage, Biopharmaceutical Company Dedicated to Developing Treatments for Under-served Neurodegenerative Diseases Such as Alzheimer's Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Memory loss and behavioral symptoms get progressively worse until patients lose the ability to perform basic daily tasks and become completely dependent on full-time care. This dependence on full-time, long-term care makes it the 3rd most expensive disease to treat, costing the US healthcare system approximately $355 billion per year.
Diseases & TreatmentsCosmos

A better test for Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is tricky to diagnose, and suspecting its presence in oneself or a loved one brings with it inevitable anxiety about the future. A team of Australian researchers has developed a predictive tool that may address some of this uncertainty. The tool revolves around examining mild cognitive impairment (MCI),...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Arterial stiffening linked to Alzheimer's disease

A research team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center reports in Neurology that greater stiffening of the aorta, the main artery in the human body, is associated in older adults with increased Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology as reflected in a range of neurochemical indicators measured in cerebrospinal fluid. "These results have...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

AB Science Today Announced That An Abstract Reporting Results From Its Phase 3 AB09004 Study On Alzheimer's Disease Has Been Selected For An Oral Presentation At The Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer's disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021). The AAIC is the largest and most influential...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

UnitedHealth Seeks Medical Input on Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Coverage

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report is seeking guidance from Medicare and physicians as the country's biggest health insurer tries to develops policies to cover Biogen's (BIIB) - Get Report new Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Aduhelm. At last check, shares of the Minnetonka, Minn., company were up 1.3% to $420.02, while...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York virtual programs

ALBANY — Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York announces the virtual programs for July and August. Registration is required. RSVP at alz.org/CRF, via our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or by contacting 518-675-7214. Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 15. Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia noon-1 p.m....
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease

While efforts to develop Alzheimer's medications have so far borne little fruit, new research highlights the therapeutic promise of two non-drug tools: light and sound. According to a pair of small new studies, exposing Alzheimer's patients to an hour a day of carefully modulated light and sound appears, over time, to slow down the telltale brain degeneration that typifies disease progression.
Public HealthPsychiatric Times

What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?

Although the new drug aducanumab has grabbed all the headlines, the future of Alzheimer treatment may be just as much about public health campaigns as it is about psychopharmacology. In this episode of Psych Pearls, we find out why. PSYCHPEARLS PODCAST. Alzheimer disease (AD) remains one of the most dreaded...
Slippery Rock, PAsru.edu

SRU researchers continue studying treatments of Alzheimer’s disease

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — In the last year, Kayle Marsh has gone from counting pills as a pharmacy technician to conducting research that people with Alzheimer's disease are counting on to treat this common cause of dementia. Marsh, a Slippery Rock University senior chemistry major from Kennedy, New York, still works at a local pharmacy a few hours per week, but this summer she is working full time in the biochemistry lab at SRU as part of a grant-funded, faculty-student research project.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Spinal fluid biomarkers detect neurodegeneration, Alzheimer's disease in living patients

Alzheimer's disease and related diseases can still only be confirmed in deceased patients' brains via autopsy. Even so, the development of biomarkers can give patients and their families answers during life: Alzheimer's disease can be accurately detected via peptides and proteins in a patient's cerebrospinal fluids (CSF), which can be collected through a lumbar puncture and tested while the patient is alive. In 2018, a new framework suggested combining three Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in CSF—pathologic amyloid plaques (A), tangles (T), and neurodegeneration (N), collectively called ATN. According to recent research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, the ATN framework can be extended to detect another neurodegenerative condition: frontotemporal degeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021

Reducing Air Pollution Linked to Lower Dementia Risk. A Better Tau Blood Test for Diagnosing Alzheimer's? In the race for an accessible and inexpensive biomarker, P-tau 217 is emerging as a candidate that may be even more promising than P-tau181, new research suggests. Medscape Medical News, Jul 28, 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy