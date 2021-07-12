Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market|COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the home outdoor pest control devices market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the home outdoor pest control devices market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 208.91 million, at a CAGR of almost 7.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL, Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing landscaping and gardening activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low acceptance in rural areas and easy availability of substitutes might hamper the market growth.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market is segmented as below:Based on geographic segmentation, 43% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties, particularly in the US are driving the regional market growth. In addition, the zappers segment led the home outdoor pest control devices market share during the forecast period. In addition, this report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market size.

Product

Zappers

Bird Deterrents

Citronella Candles And Torches

Rodent Traps

Repellents

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home outdoor pest control devices market report covers the following areas:

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Size

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Trends

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of garden parties and organic backyard farming in China and the US as one of the prime reasons driving the home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next few years.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home outdoor pest control devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home outdoor pest control devices market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Armatron Co.

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Bird B Gone Inc.

Bird-X Inc.

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Nixalite of America Inc.

O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL

Olee International Pte Ltd.

STV International Ltd.

Thermacell Repellents Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

