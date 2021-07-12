Cancel
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market|COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the home outdoor pest control devices market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the home outdoor pest control devices market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 208.91 million, at a CAGR of almost 7.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL, Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Increasing landscaping and gardening activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low acceptance in rural areas and easy availability of substitutes might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market is segmented as below:Based on geographic segmentation, 43% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties, particularly in the US are driving the regional market growth. In addition, the zappers segment led the home outdoor pest control devices market share during the forecast period. In addition, this report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market size.

  • Product
  • Zappers
  • Bird Deterrents
  • Citronella Candles And Torches
  • Rodent Traps
  • Repellents
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home outdoor pest control devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Size
  • Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Trends
  • Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of garden parties and organic backyard farming in China and the US as one of the prime reasons driving the home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the home outdoor pest control devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the home outdoor pest control devices market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home outdoor pest control devices market, vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary include: Commercial Jar Blender Market by Product, Jars, Controls, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Armatron Co.
  • Bell Laboratories Inc.
  • Bird B Gone Inc.
  • Bird-X Inc.
  • JT Eaton & Co. Inc.
  • Nixalite of America Inc.
  • O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL
  • Olee International Pte Ltd.
  • STV International Ltd.
  • Thermacell Repellents Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-outdoor-pest-control-devices-marketcovid-19-impact-and-analysistechnavio-301328779.html

SOURCE Technavio

