XLerate Group Acquires Liquid Motors

By PR Newswire
 15 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas and CARMEL, Ind., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XLerate Group ("XLerate") has added Liquid Motors to its arsenal of offerings serving consignors and buyers, both digitally and in-lane. Liquid Motors is a highly respected, critical service provider to independent auctions, dealers, marketplaces, and key industry participants.

Cam Hitchcock, XLerate CEO, remarked that "we have come to know and trust Liquid Motors and the Liquid Motors team as a critical enabler of our multi-platform digital offering, which has grown explosively at XLerate and many other independent auctions. Michael Daseke and his core team are go-to resources for the auction community, and this team will continue to operate Liquid Motors as a highly independent service provider to auctions, dealers, and other consignors."

Michael Daseke, Liquid Motors' CEO, commented that "becoming part of XLerate met several of our family's personal and professional objectives. XLerate is a well-respected and innovative group that will invest in Liquid Motors' technological capabilities and, at the same time, provide Liquid Motors with the independence and confidentiality it needs to be a trusted industry service provider. This is a great outcome for both Liquid Motors, its many customers, and the remarketing industry."

Chuck Tapp, XLerate's EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, commented that "XLerate will benefit from the deep insight into various digital strategies that Liquid Motors is familiar with given its market visibility. Digital transactions have grown tremendously at XLerate over the last five years, and digital is a key component of XLerate's omnichannel, go-to-market strategy. The Liquid Motors acquisition will bolster our digital sales capabilities and transform our go-to-market strategy for other business segments. Liquid Motors provides us the opportunity to enhance and increase the unique value and capabilities to service our existing dealer, commercial, and institutional customers as well as potential prospects for whom we have previously been unable to provide solutions. The Liquid Motors platform allows us to integrate any auction functionality seamlessly."

Liquid Motors, headquartered in Richardson, TX, was founded in 2006. XLerate Group is a multi-channel, multi-brand remarketing company that sells from 20 fixed and mobile auction platforms across 11 states and has a significant multi-seller platform presence.

ABOUT THE XLERATE GROUP:

XLerate Group Auctions are a leading group of independent auctions with over 20 different simulcast online/physical sales combined with remote and off-site dealer sales, in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin,

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xlerate-group-acquires-liquid-motors-301331978.html

SOURCE XLerate Group

