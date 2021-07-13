Cancel
CBB Bancorp Announces Addition Of Martin Feuer To Board Of Directors

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Martin Feuer has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company's subsidiary bank. The appointment to each of the Boards is effective as of July 8, 2021.

Mr. Feuer has over 40 years of experience with expertise in financial services, currently as principal with Compliance Advisory Services, a consulting firm offering advisory services in financial crimes compliance risk, regulatory and governance to the financial services industry. His prior management experience has included senior management positions with MFUG Union Bank, Deloitte & Touché, and Zurich Financial Services.

"We are excited to have Mr. Feuer join our board," said Soon Han Pak, Chairwoman of both the Company and the Board. "His regulatory, risk management and financial services expertise will be an invaluable asset as the Bank continues its growth and expansion."

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." The Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California, and Dallas County, Texas and Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005844/en/

