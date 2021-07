BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Health along with the Maryland State Department of Education announced a request for applications from state K-12 public and non-public schools to receive funding to facilitate Covid-19 screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 academic year. “Testing for COVID-19 remains a key component in our fight against this disease and it is essential that our schools have access to the resources needed and are prepared to keep our children safe,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We strongly encourage K-12 schools to request these funds and put in place a robust testing program to protect students,...