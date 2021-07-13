Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus" or the "Company", Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective July 6, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 221,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $13.63, the closing trading price on the grant date. A newly hired Vice President was granted options for 45,000 shares; fourteen additional non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 176,500 shares.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciencesCoherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:IR ContactMcDavid StilwellCoherus BioSciences, Inc.mstilwell@coherus.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Redwood City, CA
Redwood City, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Biosciences#Coherus Biosciences#The Company#Chrs#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cytek Biosciences Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. ("Cytek Biosciences" or "Cytek") (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 14,564,635 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $200 million. The offering consisted of 11,764,706 shares issued and sold by Cytek, and 2,799,929 shares sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Cytek did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Cytek's shares of common stock are listed for trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CTKB".
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “. CGEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Xenetic Biosciences Announces $12.5 Million Private Stock Sale

FRAMINGHAM – Xenetic Biosciences, a Framingham-based biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today, July 26, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of 4,629,630 shares of its common stock at a purchase price per share of $2.70.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) - Get Report, a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced an equity inducement grant to one new employee consisting of an aggregate of 15,000 stock options. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant with an effective date of July 26, 2021. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Is Being Sued For Misleading Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) Shareholders Ahead Of Merger

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of former Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) shareholders who acquired Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) - Get Report common stock in the December 2018 transaction by which Keryx became a wholly owned subsidiary of Akebia. Akebia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients based on hypoxia-inducible factor ("HIF") technology. At the time of the merger, Akebia's lead product candidate, vadadustat, was an oral therapy in Phase 3 development and expected to become a new standard of care in the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Microvast Holdings, Inc. To List On Nasdaq Under The Ticker "MVST"

Microvast, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan"). The business combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders on July 21, 2021, resulting in the combined company being renamed "Microvast Holdings, Inc.", with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the Nasdaq on July 26, 2021 under the ticker symbols "MVST" and "MVSTW".
California Statemodernreaders.com

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cytek Biosciences, Inc (CTKB) Prices 16.7M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Raises Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the quarter. I-Mab comprises approximately 3.2% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 9.14% of I-Mab worth $320,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

TUCSON, Ariz., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that, on July 13th and July 22nd, 2021 the Compensation Committee of the HTG Board of Directors granted inducement stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of common stock to two employees who have recently joined HTG.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Catalyst Biosciences Announces First Patient Screened For CFI Deficiency In Its CB 4332 Screening And Natural History Of Disease Studies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) - Get Report today announced the screening of the first patient in its CFI-deficiency study in the CB 4332 program, its wholly-owned, first-in-class, enhanced Complement Factor I (CFI), intended for prophylactic subcutaneous (SQ) administration in individuals with CFI deficiency.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Pacific Biosciences To Buy DNA Sequencing Firm For Up To $800M, Announces $300M Capital Raise For Deal Funding

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) has agreed to acquire Omniome, a San Diego-based company developing a short-read sequencing platform. Under the terms of the agreement, PacBio will acquire Omniome for an upfront payment of $600 million consisting of 9.4 million PacBio shares and $300 million in cash, plus an additional $200 million as milestone payments.
Lexington, MAPosted by
TheStreet

T2 Biosystems Reports Granting Of Inducement Award

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it issued inducement awards to eleven new employees. The awards were made on July 8, 2021 under T2 Biosystems' Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Junshi Biosciences And Immorna Announce Joint Venture To Develop Innovative Self-Replicating And Conventional MRNA Therapeutics And Vaccines

SHANGHAI, China, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the company has established a joint venture with Immorna, a fast-growing biotechnology company focusing on the process development and optimization of mRNA and delivery vehicles and the research and development of new nucleic acid drugs, to develop and commercialize new drugs for the global market in the fields of cancer, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and other diseases, based on the mRNA technology and other technology platforms.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Castle Biosciences Expands Its Board Of Directors With New Appointments

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Kim Caple and Ellen Goldberg have been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. "We are pleased to welcome Kim and Ellen to Castle's board of directors," said Derek...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."

Comments / 0

Community Policy