NU volleyball's Lexi Sun earns academic All-American honors

Lexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named a second-team All-American. Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.