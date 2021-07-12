Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

NU volleyball's Lexi Sun earns academic All-American honors

By Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named a second-team All-American. Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic All America#Nu Volleyball#Husker#All Americans#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

Missouri tennis earns ITA All-Academic Team honors

The Tigers earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the sixth year in a row, according to a release Wednesday. All-Academic Team honors were awarded to programs with a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or higher. Fall 2020 and spring 2021 varsity team members were factored into the cumulative GPA requirement.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Five UW athletes, Sheridan natives earn academic all-conference honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced its Academic All-Mountain West Teams for the spring semester Wednesday, and five Sheridan County natives from the University of Wyoming made the list. Kirby Coe-Kirkham (men’s golf), Caige McComb (men’s track), Zoe Robison and Molly Green (women’s swimming) and Jordan Christensen...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Sixty Blue Dragons earn NJCAA All-Academic honors in 2020-21

The Hutchinson Community College athletic department had a very successful season on the field and court in 2020-21. The same can be said for in the classroom. Blue Dragon Athletics had 60 individual athletes recognized by the NJCAA for their academic achievements in the 2020-21 athletic/academic season. Eighteen Blue Dragons...
College SportsMinot Daily News

NDSU’s Gunnells earns third consecutive Academic All-District honor

North Dakota State University track and field athlete Shelby Gunnells was named to the Academic All-District 6 team for Division I women’s track and field and cross country, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday. This is the third consecutive Academic All-District selection for Gunnells, who was...
MLBcrescentcitysports.com

Marceaux, Crews, Morgan earn 2021 All-American honors from D1Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com, including junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, freshman outfielder Dylan Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan. Landon Marceaux was named a third-team All-American; Crews was honored as a second-team All-American and a first-team Freshman All-American; and Morgan was...
Sportsccsubluedevils.com

Rafter, Dana Earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

Central Connecticut senior Angie Rafter and junior Ashley Dana were recognized on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 1 Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Team it was announced on Thursday. The pair, who were both named USTFCCA All-Academic Athletes this spring, will now be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America® honors. Rafter, who...
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Thiel women's volleyball team earns USMC/AVCA academic awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award recipients for the 2020-2021 season, including the Thiel College women’s volleyball team. The Tomcats earned the Team Academic Award and were named to the Team Academic Honor Roll....
Arkansas StateKait 8

Bennett Pascoe & Babette Vandeput earn Academic All-District honors

A pair of Arkansas State track and field standouts were honored for their success in competition and in the classroom on Thursday, as A-State’s Bennett Pascoe and Babette Vandeput received Academic All-District honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for...
Saint Louis, MOThe Southern

8 Salukis earn MVC's highest academic honor

ST. LOUIS — More than 2,000 Missouri Valley Conference student-athletes made the league's honor roll announced earlier this month, with 110 earning the Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award. The MVC Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award, the league's highest academic honor, requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative GPA, participation in athletics a...
Atlanta, GAgopetrels.com

Hsu earns prestigious academic honor

ATLANTA (July 21, 2021) – Postseason honors keep rolling in for Oglethorpe University rising junior Sarah Hsu, who earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Women's At-Large Team. Hsu, a biology major, maintains a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom while leading the Stormy Petrels in individual scoring average.
Connecticut Statectwrestling.com

Three Connecticut girls earn All-American honors in 16U freestyle

Three Connecticut girls earned All-American honors Sunday at USA Wrestling’s Junior and 16U national championship meet at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. Middlebury’s Juliana Morris finished second at 122 pounds in 16U women’s freestyle while Norwalk’s Calli Gilchrist was third at 112 pounds. Amity’s Camryn Brown finished seventh at 122 pounds. It was the day one of six consecutive days of championship finals in Fargo.
Notre Dame, INund.com

Four Irish Hockey Players Earn AHCA All-American Scholar Honors

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Four Notre Dame hockey players including Pierce Crawford, Christian DiCesare, Charlie Raith and Alex Steeves were named 2020-21 American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Krampade All-American Scholars, the organization announced on Monday (July 19). Due to the effects of Covid-19, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this...
Kalamazoo, MIkzoo.edu

Three Men's Tennis Players Earn ITA Academic Honors

Three members of the Kalamazoo College men's tennis team earned academic honors through the Intercollegiate Tennis Association this week. Casey Johnson, Peter Fitzgerald, and Gabe Vidinas earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors by meeting the criteria of being a varsity letter winner with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the current academic year.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

USI’s Comastri, Nolan Earn Academic Honor

University of Southern Indiana Cross Country/Track & Field seniors Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) and Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District IV teams in a vote by the Midwest Region’s SIDs. Comastri is earning Academic All-District honors for the...
Hockeyumdbulldogs.com

SEVEN NEWCOMERS EARN NCHC ALL-ACADEMIC HONORS

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) office announced Wednesday that seven Bulldog newcomers had earned NCHC Academic All-Conference honors for the 2020-21 season. Additionally, five of the seven players who received the award, also earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition. Securing spots on the All-Academic Team were freshmen Wyatt Kaiser and...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

CVCC women’s basketball, baseball teams earn NJCAA academic honors

Two athletic programs at Catawba Valley Community College have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their academic successes during the 2020-21 school year. The Red Hawks’ women’s basketball and baseball programs were recently named NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year. The NJCAA Team of the Year...
Norfolk, NEnortheast.edu

Forty-seven student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Forty-seven Northeast Community College student-athletes have been named to All-Academic honor teams by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). In addition, each Northeast athletic team earned NJCAA All-Academic Team honors for maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving...
New Orleans, LAolemisssports.com

Ole Miss Track & Field Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Ole Miss track & field had 22 total student-athletes named USTFCCCA All-Academic, while both the Rebel men's and women's team earned the team distinction as well in the USTFCCCA's yearly academic awards release on Thursday. Nearly 2,000 Division I student-athletes earned the distinction for 2021. To be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy