HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In areas that didn’t see showers and storms last night, plentiful sunshine brought plentiful heat. We have more of that on the way for much of the week. We look to stay mild tonight after daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We have a non-zero chance of a scattered storm in the evening but any that do form will diminish as the sun sets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with the chance for some patchy dense fog. We stay mild, near 70° for an overnight low.