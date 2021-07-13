Two teens hospitalized after Hanford shooting

Two teens were transported to separate hospitals Sunday after they were found shot in their vehicle in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. According to police, officers were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to calls of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road going southbound on 11th Avenue and Davis Street. Lt. James Lutz, public information officer, said officers were informed that the people inside the car had been shot and went to assist.