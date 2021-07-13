Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanford, CA

Two teens hospitalized after Hanford shooting

By Hanford Sentinel Staff Report
Hanford Sentinel
 15 days ago

Two teens were transported to separate hospitals Sunday after they were found shot in their vehicle in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. According to police, officers were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to calls of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road going southbound on 11th Avenue and Davis Street. Lt. James Lutz, public information officer, said officers were informed that the people inside the car had been shot and went to assist.

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
City
Kaweah, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy