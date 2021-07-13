Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BZ INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited - BZ

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kanzhun investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kanzhun class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2115.html http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2115.html http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40 th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bz-investor-news-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-files-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-kanzhun-limited--bz-301331988.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Securities Class Action#Securities Laws#Class Actions#Bz Investor News#Kanzhun Limited Bz#Cac#Court#Linkedin#Twitter#Chinese#Rosen Law Firm#The Rosen Law Firm#Lrb 866 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Facebook
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PQEFF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Petroteq Energy Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PQEFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTC: PQEFF) resulting from allegations that Petroteq may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Petroteq securities you...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Piedmont Lithium F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Piedmont investors have until September 21, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group AB And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SYKE, TGRF, ONEM, KIN; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
TheStreet

OCGN INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - OCGN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Ocugen securities...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL Encourages Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Piedmont Lithium Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) - Get Report securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period") have until September 21, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit charges Piedmont Lithium and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit was commenced on July 23, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned Skeels v. Piedmont Lithium Inc., No. 21-cv-04161.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

PIEDMONT LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont Lithium" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Sacramento, CASFGate

Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against White Fir Holdings Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against White Fir Holdings, LLC, Plum Healthcare Foundation, Plum Healthcare Group, LLC, GI Side Fund Plum Corp., and California Opco Sub, LLC (collectively, "Defendants" and/or "White Fir Holdings") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 34-2021-00301656, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). BlueCity investors have until September 17, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
TheStreet

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged To Participate In Class Action - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering ("IPO") even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi's IPO, China banned DiDi's app from the country's app stores causing its share price to decline.
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against CorMedix Inc. And Certain Officers - CRMD

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-14020, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

BZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead The Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Kanzhun publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Kanzhun class action lawsuit ( Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543) was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and is assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 2, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (FREQ) - Get Report securities from November 16, 2020 through March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
TheStreet

QFIN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("360 DigiTech") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). RenovaCare investors have until September 14, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
TheStreet

RLX INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit RLX Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADS") of RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) from January 19, 2021 through June 9, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

Comments / 0

Community Policy