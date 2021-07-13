Cancel
Comics

Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure

SuperHeroHype
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure. Some might call Hercules the original superhero. Drawn from Greek mythology by way of Roman reinterpretation, the super-powered demigod fought all manner of monsters and villains. It’s no wonder some version of the character appears in the pages of virtually every comics publisher, from Charlton and DC to Marvel. But it’s the Marvel one who shines today, as the scantily clad beefcake hero of Greece gets a new online exclusive action figure, on vintage Toy Biz-style card. (Though he never actually appeared on such a card before.)

PlanetsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Hasbro’s New Galactus Is the Biggest Marvel Action Figure Ever

Prepare for the coming of Galactus (the toy). While various companies have made action figure versions of the famous Marvel villain who loves to eat planets, they have all paled compared to the character in the comics. That Galactus towers over mere mortals, and even the best attempts to recreate him have resulted in some undersized, shrimpy Devourers of Worlds.
ShoppingSuperHeroHype

New Marvel Hot Toys: Iron Strange, Black Widow, Black Spidey, Deadpool

New Marvel Hot Toys: Iron Strange, Black Widow, Black Spidey, Deadpool. For deep-pocketed Marvel toy fans, today must feel like Christmas, with a whopping four new Hot Toys figures revealed. In a sign that Stark technology can cross over with anything, we get a concept art Iron Strange and an Armorized Deadpool. Which leads to many questions, like why would Doctor Strange need armor, and what maniac allowed Deadpool into War Machine’s arsenal? And from current and upcoming movies, we get a new Black Widow, and the best look yet at Spider Man: No Way Home‘s black and gold costume. Release and prices TBD.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure Brings a Better Look at New Black & Gold Suit

While we have had LEGO and Funko looks at the newest Spidey costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the daddy of detailed toys, Hot Toys, have now given us a look at Peter Parker's new and improved black and gold suit from the upcoming movie, and the images could have been taken direct from the movie itself. While the trailer for December's release is still being elusive, fans will take anything they can at the moment, and outside the trailer, this is about the best thing they are going to get.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates Bring Real American Heroes to 7-Inch Scale

Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates Bring Real American Heroes to 7-Inch Scale. Having obtained the rights from Hasbro to add Transformers and Power Rangers to their 7-inch Ultimates figure lineup, Super7 finally completed the trifecta with G.I. Joe. The three most powerful action figure licenses that Hasbro owns outright can now display beside each other in a whole new scale. Given the company’s TV-accurate take on the other two, fans expected the G.I. Joe Ultimates to look cartoon accurate. But it turns out they also include parts to give them details from the vintage toys as well.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Runaways 100th Issue First Look (Exclusive)

Runaways is about to become the latest Marvel Comics series to join the 100-issue club, after many starts and stops since the series debuted in 2003. Rainbow Rowell is the writer who will see Runaways to its centennial milestone. She's teaming with series artist Andrés Genolet, returning artist Kris Anka -- who relaunched the series with Rowell in 2017 -- and Runaways co-creator Adrian Alphona for the oversized Runaways #38. "I was a huge fan of the original Runaways series by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and I followed it through all of its changes," Rowell tells ComicBook.com. "I remember wanting that book to go on as long as possible. So bringing Runaways back and getting it this far has been an enormous thrill and such an honor. I will always root for this team."
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #30

Carol Danvers thinks she’s seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she’s about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself. Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands — and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present and future are about to collide!
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Christopher Judge Will Voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers

Christopher Judge Will Voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers. In August, Marvel’s Avengers will get a massive expansion when it adds Wakanda into its main storylines. Of course, the DLC will include everyone’s favorite fictional African king, T’Challa. And it appears that the producers have found the perfect name to voice the iconic character. Via EW, Christopher Judge will join the project as Wakanda’s king. Judge’s credits include portraying Teal’c in Stargate SG-1, but he also did laudable work in dubbing Kratos in the God of War video game.
ShoppingKotaku

Galactus, Hasbro's Largest Marvel Legends Figure Yet, Costs 400 Bucks

Rumblings of Marvel mega-villain Galactus eventually showing up in the Marvel cinematic universe are almost as loud as the rumblings of the world-devourer’s little tum-tum when he sets his sights on Earth. While fans fantasize about his big screen debut, Hasbro has unveiled the ultimate Galactus action figure. Marvel Legends Galactus stands nearly three feet tall and costs a cosmic-sized $400.
Comicsaiptcomics.com

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Runaways #38 Adrian Alphona variant cover

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, we have your first look at a variant cover for Runaways #38 by Adrian Alphona. The 38th issue in the run also marks the 100th legacy issue for the series. The 100th issue will mark the 38th by Rainbow Rowell and will feature art by Andrés Genolet as well as Kris Anka and the return of the Runaways’ co-creator, artist Adrian Alphona.
ComicsStarWars.com

The War of the Bounty Hunters Comes to a Shocking End in Marvel’s October 2021 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

It’s all come down to this. Boba Fett’s battle to reclaim Han Solo, still frozen in carbonite, has drawn in major players throughout the galaxy. Now, with bounties on his own head, Fett must fight to survive and take back what’s rightfully his — or die trying — as the epic War of the Bounty Hunters concludes this October. StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for the final comics in the crossover, including Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #5, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters –– IG-88 #1, Star Wars #18, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #15, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #17, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #17. As the story ends, the Star Wars comics landscape will find a new status quo!
Comics/Film

Cool Stuff: Galactus Becomes the Biggest Marvel Legends Figure Ever in HasLab’s Latest Offering

If you thought the HasLab crowd-funded Sentinel from Marvel Legends was as big as a comic book action figure could get from Hasbro, think again. The latest effort from HasLab has been revealed, and it’s a massive 32-inch action figure version of The Devourer of Worlds himself, Galactus. Find out how many backers the HasLab Marvel Legends Galactus figure needs, and how much it will cost you to add it to your action figure collection.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Daredevil #35

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, we have your first look at Daredevil #35 set for release this October. Along with the incredible cover art by series artist Marco Checchetto, there’s info about the ongoing “Lockdown” story arc. As you can see from the art and solicit, it’s a showdown between Elektra...
ShoppingComicBook

Marvel Legends Compound Hulk Figure Launches as a Collector Con Exclusive

Walmart kicked off their Collector Con event today, which takes place alongside San Diego Comic-Con 2021. Over the course of four days they will reveal a wide range of exclusives that include Marvel Legends figures - like this Compound Hulk, which you can pre-order here at Walmart for $29.97 while it lasts. The release date is set for November.

