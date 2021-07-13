Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure

Runaways is about to become the latest Marvel Comics series to join the 100-issue club, after many starts and stops since the series debuted in 2003. Rainbow Rowell is the writer who will see Runaways to its centennial milestone. She's teaming with series artist Andrés Genolet, returning artist Kris Anka -- who relaunched the series with Rowell in 2017 -- and Runaways co-creator Adrian Alphona for the oversized Runaways #38. "I was a huge fan of the original Runaways series by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and I followed it through all of its changes," Rowell tells ComicBook.com. "I remember wanting that book to go on as long as possible. So bringing Runaways back and getting it this far has been an enormous thrill and such an honor. I will always root for this team."