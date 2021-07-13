Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure
Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure. Some might call Hercules the original superhero. Drawn from Greek mythology by way of Roman reinterpretation, the super-powered demigod fought all manner of monsters and villains. It’s no wonder some version of the character appears in the pages of virtually every comics publisher, from Charlton and DC to Marvel. But it’s the Marvel one who shines today, as the scantily clad beefcake hero of Greece gets a new online exclusive action figure, on vintage Toy Biz-style card. (Though he never actually appeared on such a card before.)www.superherohype.com
