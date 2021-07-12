Storm Tracker Forecast - Still Hot, But A Cooling Trend Is Ahead

The hot weather continued in northern California today, but some relief is on the horizon. The Excessive Heat Warning for most of our region expires this evening, and the Heat Advisory further north expires Tuesday. It has been another mostly sunny and very hot day for northern California as we began this new week, but we have made it through the hottest time period, and we should be slightly cooler than average later this week. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear and quite mild with lows ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to sunny and still hotter than average. Highs will range from the 80s and 90s in the mountains and foothills to the 100s in the valley.