Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast - Still Hot, But A Cooling Trend Is Ahead

By Meteorologist Jason Stiff
actionnewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot weather continued in northern California today, but some relief is on the horizon. The Excessive Heat Warning for most of our region expires this evening, and the Heat Advisory further north expires Tuesday. It has been another mostly sunny and very hot day for northern California as we began this new week, but we have made it through the hottest time period, and we should be slightly cooler than average later this week. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear and quite mild with lows ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to sunny and still hotter than average. Highs will range from the 80s and 90s in the mountains and foothills to the 100s in the valley.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Intermountain West#Tracker#The Heat Advisory#Foothills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy