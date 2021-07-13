Miners, banks help Australian shares extend gains

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday for a second straight session, as heavyweight miners and banks advanced while strong cues from Wall Street also aided investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.6% to 7,374.8 by 0100 GMT, after closing 0.8% higher on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.9% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were relatively flat.

Miners were the top gainers on the Australian benchmark, extending gains from Monday and hitting a two-month high.

Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd rose 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group added 1%.

Financials gained 0.5%, with the so-called “Big Four” banks trading in positive territory. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Citigroup downgraded Australian Pharmaceutical Industries , a day after the pharmacy chain received a A$687 million buyout proposal from Wesfarmers. Shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries fell 0.4% after Monday’s near 20% jump.

Overnight, major U.S. stock indexes closed at their highest levels ever, lifted by Tesla and banking stocks.

Australian technology stocks tracked their U.S peers and added over 1%, with buy-now-pay-later leader Afterpay rising 1%.

Nearmap jumped as much as 17.4% to its highest since May 5, after the aerial imagery tech firm said it expected its FY21 contract to top its recently upgraded forecast range.

Meanwhile, prospects of an extended lockdown in Sydney loomed as Australian health officials reported a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the year on Monday, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.04% to 12,757.58, weighed down by utilities and industrials.