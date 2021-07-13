Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois East Central La Salle County in north central Illinois Southwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated an area of showers producing heavy rainfall rates. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen across parts of southeast LaSalle County, and 1 to 1.5 inches in parts of western Livingston County. The showers are expected to continue to cause locally heavy rainfall at times through the evening as they gradually expand northward. * Minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is likely through the rest of the evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ransom, Kernan, Streator, Pontiac, Marseilles, Seneca, South Streator, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Kangley, Long Point and Kinsman.