Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkinson County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkinson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST FELICIANA NORTHERN POINTE COUPEE PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WILKINSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI At 811 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Black Hawk to Melville. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Heavy rainfall, occasional to frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jackson, St. Francisville, Woodville, Morganza, Wakefield, Spillman, Batchelor, Fort Adams and Crosby. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Wilkinson County, MS
City
Woodville, MS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southeastern Louisiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mackinac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACKINAC COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilchrist, or 19 miles south of Newberry, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Garnet around 115 AM EDT. Rexton around 120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Epoufette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Clam Lake, or 19 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bayfield County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas; Washburn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 104 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hayward, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Round Lake, Little Round Lake, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East and New Post. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clam Lake, or 20 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut, Glidden, Clam Lake, Butternut Lake, and Day Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clam Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glidden and Butternut. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Price County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PRICE AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Winter around 145 AM CDT. Exeland around 155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and Chief Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy