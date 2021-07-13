Cancel
Union County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of one inch an hour or more were detected by radar. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Carrizo Creek will likely be affected as well as State Roads 410 and 406. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Seneca and Moses.

alerts.weather.gov

