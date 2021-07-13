Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST FELICIANA NORTHERN POINTE COUPEE PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WILKINSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI At 811 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Black Hawk to Melville. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Heavy rainfall, occasional to frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jackson, St. Francisville, Woodville, Morganza, Wakefield, Spillman, Batchelor, Fort Adams and Crosby. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Batchelor, LA
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
City
Melville, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
City
Morganza, LA
City
Wakefield, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southeastern Louisiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy