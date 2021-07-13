Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST FELICIANA NORTHERN POINTE COUPEE PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WILKINSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI At 811 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Black Hawk to Melville. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Heavy rainfall, occasional to frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jackson, St. Francisville, Woodville, Morganza, Wakefield, Spillman, Batchelor, Fort Adams and Crosby. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.