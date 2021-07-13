Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iberville; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT POINTE COUPEE NORTHWESTERN IBERVILLE PARISHES AND NORTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE... At 747 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Krotz Springs to Cankton. These storms are moving east at 15 mph. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Roads, Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah, Erwinville and Lottie. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause localized street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.