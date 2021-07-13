Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. There were reports of many roads flooded, washouts and several homes flooded. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Wyalusing, New Albany, Overton, South Branch, Monroeton, Franklindale, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Camptown, Grover, West Franklin, Wilmot, Hollenback, Monroe, Alba, Liberty Corners, Evergreen, Durell and Terrytown. Towanda Creek and other creeks in southern Bradford County could see major flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR