Pell City, AL

Extension News: Pell City Boys and Girls Club get a taste of fresh fruits and vegetables

Anniston Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe students in Cindy Harper’s nutrition classes at the Pell City Boys and Girls Club have been getting a taste of fresh fruit and vegetables this summer. Some of the vegetables they were encouraged to taste are spinach, sugar snap peas, carrots, broccoli and cherry tomatoes. Many of the kids were brave enough to try some of them for the first time and many found out they liked them.

