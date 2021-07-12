Flood Advisory issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Taos County in north central New Mexico North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 0.2 inches of rain have fallen within the Luna Fire burn scar. Along the Mora River near Holman as much as 0.80 inches have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chacon and Holman. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Mora River from the Luna Fire burn scar downstream to Watrous. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.