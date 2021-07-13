Flood Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Advisory for Central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 830 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen with another inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Montague, Sussex, Branchville, Hainesville, Pellettown, Crandon Lakes, Five Points, High Point, and Flatbrookville.