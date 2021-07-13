Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stanley to 7 miles west of Clines Corners, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty, Estancia, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Cedar Grove, Sedillo, Chilili, McIntosh and Stanley. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 172 and 215. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH