Special Weather Statement issued for Meigs by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meigs A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MEIGS AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 913 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Point Pleasant, moving north at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pomeroy, Racine, New Haven, Mason, Middleport, Syracuse, Hartford City, Lakin and Letart. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov
