Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mogollon, Glenwood, Alma and Pleasanton. Hazardous water levels are expected in the San Francisco River, Devils Creek, Copper Creek, Mineral Creek, Silver Creek, Whitewater Creek, and Big Dry Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

