Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. These storms may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of Fairfield and northeastern Newberry Counties Until 1000 PM EDT. At 913 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jenkinsville to Fairfield County Airport, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Jenkinsville, Blair, Blackstock, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Pomaria, Peak, Lebanon Fire Station, Henderson Island, Mitford, Fairfield County Detention Center, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Maybington Fire Station and Feasterville Fire Station. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 86 and 89. Interstate 77 between mile markers 30 and 51.