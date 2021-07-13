Cancel
Grant County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Roberts, Gila Hot Springs, Copperas Vista, Sapillo Creek Valley, Sapillo Campground and Portions of the Gila Wilderness. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

