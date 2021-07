“Violence in Caracas is over,” said Delcy Rodriguez, vice president of Savista, but said nothing about the bosses of the gang threatening Caracas, “Koki”, “Corbis” and “Vampy”. The tone of his speech was noble – blaming Colombia and the United States for everything – but he avoided the names of the bosses. Confirmation that they had escaped and that the regime’s alleged control was false came from the voice of Interior Minister Carmen Melandes.